Von der Leyen, Costa stress Ukraine’s central role in peace talks
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa stressed on Friday that Ukraine must remain fully involved in all discussions surrounding the U.S.-supported peace proposal, following their latest talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Posting jointly on social media, they declared, "Today, we have discussed the current situation, and we are clear that there should be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."
The two leaders reiterated that Europe continues to back Kyiv and remains committed to pursuing a peace arrangement that is both fair and durable. They also noted that "As next steps, European leaders will meet tomorrow on the margins of the G20 and then in Angola at the EU-AU meeting."
According to general reports, the U.S.-drafted proposal envisions requiring Ukraine to halt its NATO accession efforts, acknowledge Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as effectively under Russian control, and reposition its forces to establish a demilitarized zone in the Donbas region — measures that would be paired with security guarantees modeled on NATO’s collective defense principles.
