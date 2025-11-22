403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Detains Several in Silent Protest Against Palestine Action Ban
(MENAFN) UK police detained several demonstrators Thursday outside the Justice Ministry as activists staged a silent protest against the government’s move to ban the Palestine Action group.
Protesters carried placards reading: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”
Authorities have not released an official count of those arrested in London, where roughly 100 people had gathered.
Similar demonstrations occurred earlier this week on Tuesday in Nottingham, Gloucester, Truro, Northampton, Oxford, Leeds, Newcastle, Cardiff, Aberystwyth, and Edinburgh.
The protests were organized by Defend Our Juries, which announced a series of demonstrations across 18 towns and cities from Nov. 18-29, pressing for the ban to be overturned.
Defend Our Juries said on the US social media company X: “The Terrorism Act is being weaponized to silence the public. We will continue to resist until the ban is lifted."
Palestine Action was officially proscribed on July 5 under anti-terror legislation, following reported attacks on UK sites of an Israel-based defense company and damage to two military aircraft at RAF (Royal Air Force) Brize Norton.
The ban criminalizes membership in or support for the direct-action network, with offenders facing a maximum prison term of 14 years.
Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, is pursuing legal action against then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to outlaw the group. A court hearing is slated for late November.
Protesters carried placards reading: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”
Authorities have not released an official count of those arrested in London, where roughly 100 people had gathered.
Similar demonstrations occurred earlier this week on Tuesday in Nottingham, Gloucester, Truro, Northampton, Oxford, Leeds, Newcastle, Cardiff, Aberystwyth, and Edinburgh.
The protests were organized by Defend Our Juries, which announced a series of demonstrations across 18 towns and cities from Nov. 18-29, pressing for the ban to be overturned.
Defend Our Juries said on the US social media company X: “The Terrorism Act is being weaponized to silence the public. We will continue to resist until the ban is lifted."
Palestine Action was officially proscribed on July 5 under anti-terror legislation, following reported attacks on UK sites of an Israel-based defense company and damage to two military aircraft at RAF (Royal Air Force) Brize Norton.
The ban criminalizes membership in or support for the direct-action network, with offenders facing a maximum prison term of 14 years.
Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, is pursuing legal action against then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to outlaw the group. A court hearing is slated for late November.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment