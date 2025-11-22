403
Türkiye BIST 100 Index Closes Friday Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main equities gauge closed lower on Friday, with the Borsa Istanbul BIST 100 index finishing at 10,922.86, a decline of 0.52%.
The benchmark opened at 10,936.69 and shed 56.87 points from Thursday’s finish. Throughout the session, the index swung between a low of 10,815.65 and an intraday peak of 10,945.74.
The BIST 100’s total market capitalization reached roughly 10.22 trillion Turkish liras ($241.7 billion), while trading volume hit 117 billion liras ($2.76 billion).
Market breadth weakened, with only 32 constituents advancing and 63 retreating compared with the previous close.
By 7:30 p.m. local time (1630GMT), gold stood at $4,073.90 per ounce, and Brent crude traded at $61.6 a barrel.
Currency markets were also active: the U.S. dollar changed hands at 42.4435 liras, the euro at 48.8495, and the British pound at 55.6070 liras.
