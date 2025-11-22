403
Australia Extends Under-16 Social Media Ban to Twitch
(MENAFN) Australia has broadened its under-16 social media restrictions to encompass Twitch, the widely-used live-streaming service favored by teenagers, the nation’s internet regulatory authority announced on Friday.
The eSafety commissioner explained that Twitch falls under the under-16 prohibition because of its primary interactive functionalities.
“Twitch is a platform most commonly used for live streaming or posting content that enables users, including Australian children, to interact with others in relation to the content posted,” the commissioner said in a statement.
From Dec. 10, platforms including Reddit, Kick, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Snapchat, Threads, and YouTube will be subject to a "world-first legal obligation" to stop individuals under 16 from creating or maintaining accounts.
Under Australia’s social media legislation, platforms are accountable for implementing age restrictions and could face fines of up to $32 million for failing to comply, whereas users and parents will not incur any penalties.
Twitch, owned by Amazon, ranks among the leading platforms for gaming, live streaming, culinary demonstrations, and political content.
The service confirmed that it will prevent Australians under 16 from establishing accounts starting Dec. 10 and will deactivate current underage accounts on Jan. 9, while keeping the global minimum age requirement at 13.
