Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Australia Extends Under-16 Social Media Ban to Twitch

Australia Extends Under-16 Social Media Ban to Twitch


2025-11-22 12:29:25
(MENAFN) Australia has broadened its under-16 social media restrictions to encompass Twitch, the widely-used live-streaming service favored by teenagers, the nation’s internet regulatory authority announced on Friday.

The eSafety commissioner explained that Twitch falls under the under-16 prohibition because of its primary interactive functionalities.

“Twitch is a platform most commonly used for live streaming or posting content that enables users, including Australian children, to interact with others in relation to the content posted,” the commissioner said in a statement.

From Dec. 10, platforms including Reddit, Kick, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Snapchat, Threads, and YouTube will be subject to a "world-first legal obligation" to stop individuals under 16 from creating or maintaining accounts.

Under Australia’s social media legislation, platforms are accountable for implementing age restrictions and could face fines of up to $32 million for failing to comply, whereas users and parents will not incur any penalties.

Twitch, owned by Amazon, ranks among the leading platforms for gaming, live streaming, culinary demonstrations, and political content.

The service confirmed that it will prevent Australians under 16 from establishing accounts starting Dec. 10 and will deactivate current underage accounts on Jan. 9, while keeping the global minimum age requirement at 13.

MENAFN22112025000045017167ID1110381655



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search