Harsh Winter Storms Cause Disruption Across UK
(MENAFN) Severe winter conditions on Thursday led to widespread disruption throughout the UK, resulting in the closure of hundreds of schools and leaving communities contending with hazardous weather.
The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings as temperatures dropped dramatically overnight. Forecasters have cautioned that additional “thundersnow” could occur in the coming hours, while further yellow warnings for snow and ice remain active across other areas of the country.
Over 100 schools in northeast Scotland have been forced to close, with additional shutdowns reported across England and Wales, according to a news agency.
Local authorities have noted that icy roads and heavy snowfall have made travel unsafe, and some schools are unable to open due to heating problems caused by power outages.
In west Wales, hundreds of households are still without electricity following the overnight accumulation of snow and ice.
Parts of northern England, particularly North Yorkshire, are under a more serious amber warning for snow, where travel disruption and electricity outages are considered probable.
The UK Health Security Agency has also released amber cold-health alerts for multiple regions, emphasizing heightened risks to vulnerable populations.
