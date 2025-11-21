Galleon Gold Announces Issuance Of Shares For Interest Payment On Convertible Debentures

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) -(TSXV: GGO) (FSE: 3H90) (the "" or "") announces that further to its news release of November 17, 2025, under the terms of the convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") issued on April 12, 2024, April 19, 2024 and April 29, 2024 (see news releases dated April 12, 19, 29, 2024), it has satisfied its obligation to pay an aggregate of $132,224.38 interest accrued by issuing 202,635 common shares (the "Common Shares") to the holders of the Convertible Debentures.

The Common Shares to be issued in respect of the Interest Payment will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day ending March 25, 2026. The Company has received the final acceptance of the TSXV.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is an advanced exploration and development company focused on the West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Project is located 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine and 14 km southwest of Discovery Silver's Hollinger Mine. The Company is gearing up for its first test mining at West Cache. The 86,500-tonne underground bulk sample is designed to provide valuable data for feasibility studies. Galleon Gold's strategy is to systematically derisk the Project while continuing to grow the asset through grassroots exploration.

For further information:

Galleon Gold

R. David Russell

Chairman and CEO

T. (416) 644-0066

...



Investor Relations

North Star Investor Relations

Graham Farrell

T. (416)-842-9003

...

