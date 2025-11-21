Mild To Relatively Cold Weather Expected Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather, inshore, until 6am on Saturday will be mild to relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be some clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea. Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 18 to 25 knot. Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, while offshore will be 5 to 8 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 10 kilometers. Offshore will also be 05 to 09 kilometers.