Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions And Cabinets Market Projected To Witness Of US $9.25 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?The market size of inventory management software solutions and cabinets has seen significant growth in the pharmaceutical setting in the recent past. It is projected to increase from a value of $5.84 billion in 2024 to approximately $6.41 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The remarkable growth during the previous years can be attributed to the adoption of electronic health records (EHR), increasing complexity in pharmaceutical supply chains, adherence to regulatory requirements, a rise in the count of pharmacies, and a focus on cost-efficiency within the healthcare sector.

The market size for pharmacy inventory management software solutions and cabinets is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, increasing to ""$9.25 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the need for real-time data and analytics, an increased emphasis on patient safety, the uptake of cloud-based inventory management solutions, the expansion of specialty pharmacies and the surge in demand for automation in the healthcare industry. Other trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass the use of RFID technology for inventory tracking, the integration of automation and robotics in pharmacy operations, the rise of mobile pharmacy management applications, sustainability efforts in inventory management, and the development of collaborative and centralized inventory models.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets Market?

The surge in the count of long-term care (LTC) pharmacies is predicted to set off the growth of the pharmacy inventory management software solutions and cabinets market in the future. These pharmacies cater to the medicinal and clinical necessities of older patients with complicated health conditions. The escalating need for long-term care has consequently heightened the tally of long-term care pharmacies. For instance, as per Milliman, Inc., a U.S.-based insurance firm, by October 2023, there will be 1,282 pharmacies identified as long-term care (LTC) pharmacies, providing their facilities to long-term care institutions. Furthermore, Medicaid and Medicare combined form over 60% of the entire expenditure on long-term care (LTC) services. Hence, the increasing count of long-term care (LTC) pharmacies is triggering the rise in the pharmacy inventory management software solutions and cabinets market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets Market?

Major players in the Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets include:

. ARxIUM

. Becton Dickinson and Company

. Clanwilliam IRL

. DATASCAN-DCS Pharmacy Inc.

. Epicor Software Corporation

. GlobeMed Ltd.

. Health Business Systems Inc.

. Logic ERP Solutions Pvt Ltd.

. Liberty Software Inc.

. McKesson Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets Market?

Prominent companies within the pharmacy inventory management software solutions and cabinets market are forging ahead with next-generation technology such as cloud-based platforms. These advancements aim to bolster operational efficiency, heighten real-time data transparency, and refine procurement, inventory, and logistics procedures inside healthcare organizations. Cloud-based platforms function via internet-accessed remote servers, as opposed to utilizing local or on-premise servers. A notable example is United Parcel Service (UPS) Inc., a US-based company specializing in shipping & receiving and supply chain management. In March 2024, they rolled out UPS Supply Chain Symphony catering to UPS Healthcare and its pharmacy operations. This cloud-powered platform aims to amplify healthcare supply chain management by fusing multiple logistics components into a unified system. The system enables users to manage and visualize warehouse and transportation data effectively, offering valuable insights to optimize supply chain efficiency. Users can track shipment progress from start to finish and access on-demand reports on UPS shipments, warehouse status, and inventory levels.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets Market Growth

The pharmacy inventory management software solutions and cabinets market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Decentralized Dispensing Systems, Centralized Dispensing Systems

2) By End-Use: Independent Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Decentralized Dispensing Systems: Automated Dispensing Cabinets (ADCs), Point-Of-Care Dispensing Systems, Medication Cart Solutions

2) By Centralized Dispensing Systems: Central Pharmacy Dispensing Systems, Robotic Dispensing Systems, Pharmacy Workflow Management Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the most significant share in the market for pharmacy inventory management software solutions and cabinets. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most accelerated growth in the forecast period. The report includes market data for the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

