EMEET Announces Record-Low Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals On Its Flagship 4K Webcams And Speakerphones

MENAFN - GetNews) This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, EMEET, one of the world's leading brands in audio and video collaboration, is offering its deepest discounts ever on its most popular webcam and Speakerphone models. Whether you're a remote professional, educator, content creator, or livestreamer, this year's BFCM event marks the best opportunity to upgrade your setup with premium imaging, cutting-edge AI performance, and exceptional value.

EMEET Brand Positioning: A Decade-Strong Leader in Audio & Video Collaboration

With over 10 years of industry expertise, EMEET has earned its place as one of the most trusted brands in global communication technology.

The company focuses on developing intelligent, human-centered audio and video solutions designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and collaboration-whether in home offices, meeting rooms, classrooms, live studios, or creator spaces.

Brand Achievements: Market Leadership, Innovation, and Global Adoption

EMEET has established itself as one of the strongest players in the global audio-video collaboration market. On Amazon US, EMEET is now the top-selling webcam brand after Logitech, holding approximately 20% market share in the online webcam segment.

In the 4K webcam category, EMEET leads the market with:

1. The highest cumulative sales in the US

2. The broadest and most complete 4K product lineup

3. Multiple 4K models ranked in the Amazon Webcam Best Sellers list

A simple look at Amazon's Webcam BSR confirms that the best-selling 4K webcams consistently come from EMEET, outperforming major competitors in clarity, performance, and value.







Beyond imaging, EMEET also excels in the speakerphone segment. As a Best seller for audio conferencing products more than a year, EMEET becoming one of the most trusted conference speakerphones for hybrid work and small-room meetings.







BFCM 2025 Webcams – Lowest Prices Ever

Below are the star products participating in this year's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale-each offering its historic lowest price.







EMEET C960-4K Webcam - Ultra-Clear 4K Clarity at an Unbeatable Price

BFCM Price: $44.98 (Original $59.99 - 25% OFF, Lowest Ever)

Product Link:

Key Features

1. True 4K UHD clarity for crisp, realistic visuals

2. Fast, intelligent autofocus ensures sharp details at all times

3. Dual noise-canceling microphones for clean, natural audio

The C960 4K delivers flagship imaging performance at an entry-level price-now at its lowest price in history, making it the ultimate upgrade for students, remote workers, or budget-conscious creators.







EMEET NOVA 4K – The Most Affordable 4K Upgrade of BFCM

BFCM Price: $39.23 (44% Off – Best Deal in the Series)

Product Link:

Key Features

1. Ultra-high-definition 4K imaging at breakthrough pricing

2. PDAF Fast autofocus for smooth and crisp visuals

3. Plug-and-play simplicity with wide app compatibility

Perfect budget-friendly upgrade for meetings, streaming, and online learning







EMEET S600 4K Webcam - Sony Sensor + PDAF for Pro-Level Streaming

BFCM Price: $53.18 (Original $69.99 - 24% OFF, Lowest Ever)

Product Link:

Key Features

1. Unmatched 4K Streaming Quality

2. Sony 1/2.55′′ image sensor for superior clarity and low-light performance

3. PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus) locks focus in 0.2 seconds

With optical-grade focusing and a premium Sony sensor, the S600 is engineered for creators and professionals who demand uncompromising clarity-now at the best price ever offered.

EME ET Pixy Kit - Flagship Dual-Camera 4K AI Webcam (with Tripod)

Black Friday Price: $144.49 (Original $179.99 → 20% OFF)

Product Link:

Key Features

1. World's 1st Dual-Camera AI-Powered PTZ 4K Webcam

2. 3-chip Smoother Intelligent Tracking

3. EMEET STUDIO Control Software

4. 3-Mic Array for Multiple Scenes







EMEET Piko 4K (Black) - Compact 4K Autofocus Webcam

Black Friday Price: $55.99 (Original $69.99 → 20% OFF)

Product Link:

Key Features

1. Visual Excellence, Revolutionary Dual-Camera Innovation

2. Audio Purity, 3 Mics Precision with 3 Sound Modes

3. Emotional Warmth, A Delightful Webcam Companion

EMEET C60E 4K Dual Camera 4K Webcam - World's 1st AI Dual-Lens Webcam

BFCM Price: $55.99 (Original $69.99 - 20% OFF, Lowest Ever)

Product Link:

Key Features

1. 4K Dual-Camera Precision, the World's 1st Dual-Camera for Streaming

2. Max 11X Hybrid Zoom & PDAF Autofocus

3. Smart Dual Control via Remote & EMEET STUDIO

4. Expressive RGB Lighting Design

The C60E introduces a breakthrough dual-lens design, bringing creator-level cinematic performance into a compact webcam-now available at its lowest price since launch.

EMEET Piko+ 4K (Black) - Upgraded 4K Webcam with Enhanced AI Controls

Black Friday Price: $76.79 (Original $95.99 → 20% OFF)

Product Link:

Key Features

1. World's 1st Dual-Camera AI-Powered 4K Webcam

2. 1/2.55'' Sony Sensor

3. 3 Mics&3 Sound Modes

4. Panda Magnetic Privacy Cover

5. USB C-C&C-A

EM EET M0 PLUS - Portable Professional Bluetooth Speakerphone for 8 Participants

Black Friday Price: $52.24 (Original $67.99 → 23% OFF)

Product Link:

Key Selling Points

1. Full-duplex audio with advanced noise reduction ensures every voice is heard clearly. 360° omnidirectional voice pickup with 4-mic array-ideal for small meeting rooms or home offices.

2. Bluetooth + USB connectivity, quickly switching between laptop and smartphone conferencing.

3. Portable, lightweight design suitable for travel, hybrid work, and quick ad-hoc meetings.

4. Compatible with Zoom, Teams, Google Meet, and all major conferencing platforms.







EMEET Luna Plus Kit - All-in-One Conference Audio System with Daisy-Chain Expansion

Black Friday Price: $99.99 (Original $129.99 → 23% OFF)

Product Link:

Key Selling Points

1. Expandable conference audio system supporting daisy-chain mode to cover medium to large meeting rooms.

2. AI-powered noise reduction, eliminating typing, HVAC, and background office sounds.

3. Full-duplex communication ensures natural, interruption-free team discussion.

4. Portable kit includes all accessories, making it a versatile system for businesses.

The Luna PLUS Kit is at its historic lowest price-a rare opportunity to upgrade to a scalable conference system under $100.

EMEET M3 - Premium Conference Speakerphone with 360° Voice Tracking

Black Friday Price: $159.99 (Original $199.99 → 20% OFF)

Product Link:

Key Selling Points

1. AI Voiceprint recognition and voice localization, intelligently identifying speakers and enhancing clarity.

2. 4-microphone array + 10W speaker, providing room-filling sound and studio-grade clarity.

3. Full-duplex audio with next-gen acoustic echo cancellation (AEC).

4. USB, Bluetooth, and dongle connectivity, compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android.

5. Premium build quality with a professional tabletop design for executive conference rooms.

M3's first-ever price drop to $159.99 makes it an excellent value for enterprise-grade conferencing.

About EMEET

EMEET is a global innovator in audio and video collaboration technology, specializing in AI-enhanced webcams, speakerphones, and conferencing systems. With over a decade of expertise and millions of units sold worldwide, EMEET continues to shape the future of digital communication through intelligent design, optical precision, and user-centered engineering.