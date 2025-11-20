Arunachal CM Inaugurates 48Th Junior National Badminton Championship

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 20 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated the Yonex-Sunrise 48th Inter-State, Inter-Zonal and Junior National Badminton Championship, featuring the participation of 32 states and Union Territories and 428 top young shuttlers from across the country.

Sports officials said that the week-long prestigious national championship is being hosted under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and organised by the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA).

The highlight of the event is the presence of the Indian Junior Badminton Team, which recently secured a historic Bronze Medal at the Junior World Badminton Championships 2025 held in Guwahati, Assam.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister termed the championship a“historic moment” for Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming the state's commitment to promoting sports and nurturing young talent.

Khandu highlighted that the tournament is a significant event in the national badminton calendar, as it will determine India's No. 1 team across various categories, including doubles, mixed doubles, and individual events.

He also praised India's badminton achievements from the legacy of Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu to the rising performances of Lakshya Sen and other emerging players, stating that badminton has become one of India's strongest Olympic disciplines.

Recognising the Northeast's contribution to Indian badminton, the Chief Minister recalled the achievements of former Olympian and national champion Deepankar Bhattacharya of Assam, who represented India in the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

He also acknowledged the leadership of BAI President and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, under whose guidance India has strengthened its global ranking in the sport.

Emphasising the state's“silent but powerful sports revolution,” the Chief Minister outlined the ongoing development of sports infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

He announced that the state-of-the-art DK Badminton Academy, being constructed on a 20,700 sq. m campus with 15 - 20 world-class courts, will soon become fully operational.

He requested the Badminton Association of India to allot more national and international tournaments to Arunachal Pradesh once the facility is functional. Khandu said the enthusiasm of Arunachal's youth, combined with rapidly improving infrastructure, positions the state to become a“nursery of future sporting champions.”

Hosting the championship, he said, is a testament to the state's growing capability and ambition in the sports sector.

Encouraging the young athletes, the Chief Minister said,“This championship is more than a competition, it is a celebration of India's sporting future. Play with honour, discipline and passion. Respect your opponents and celebrate sportsmanship. Arunachal Pradesh stands with you, cheering for your dreams.”

The event marks a defining moment for sports development in Arunachal Pradesh, aligning with the state government's mission to create opportunities, strengthen sports culture, and prepare young athletes for national and international excellence.