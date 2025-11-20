Toll Brothers Announces New Phase Of Home Sites At Regency At Olde Towne - Excursion Collection In Raleigh, North Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury home collection features resort-style amenities and sophisticated designs in a prime location near downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its Regency at Olde Towne 55+ active-adult community in Raleigh, North Carolina is now offering a new phase of home sites as part of its Excursion Collection. Situated within the Olde Towne master plan, this community blends the vibrancy of city living with the luxury of resort-style amenities.

This new phase of home sites offers home designs with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 bathrooms, and spacious 2- to 3-car garages, with a variety of thoughtfully crafted one- and two-story floor plans. Designed to combine comfort and elegance, these homes include luxurious features such as first-floor primary bedroom suites, zero-entry showers, and versatile flex rooms that seamlessly accommodate a variety of lifestyles. With expansive indoor and outdoor living areas, homeowners will enjoy beautifully designed spaces ideal for relaxing or entertaining guests. Homes in the Excursion Collection start from the mid-$500,000s.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Regency at Olde Towne - Excursion Collection offers home shoppers an unbeatable opportunity to enjoy an active lifestyle in a prime location close to downtown Raleigh," said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. "With thoughtfully designed homes, resort-style amenities, and the ability to personalize their homes, this community delivers the best in luxury living for active adults."

Regency at Olde Towne residents will enjoy access to exclusive, newly opened Regency amenities, including a state-of-the-art clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool, pickleball courts, and an onsite lifestyle director to curate a year-round calendar of social events and activities. Additionally, residents have access to the expansive amenities within the Olde Towne master plan, including an indoor pool, a dog park, playgrounds, and volleyball courts.





With sweeping views of the Raleigh skyline, Regency at Olde Towne provides an exceptional active-adult living experience conveniently located near the Raleigh Beltline and major highways with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, and recreation opportunities in the greater Raleigh area.

The Sales Center and professionally decorated model homes are located at 5104 Fountainbridge Court in Raleigh. For more information on Regency at Olde Towne and other Toll Brothers communities in North Carolina, call 844-840-5263 or visit.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

