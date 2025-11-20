Myanmar Cement Industry Report 2025: Market To Grow By 5.1% To Reach $567.5 Million This Year - Portland, Blended, Specialty, And Green Cement Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Myanmar cement market is set for growth, driven by residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors. Opportunities include varied cement types-Portland, blended, specialty, and green-along with distribution channels and end-users like ready-mix producers. Urbanization and investment trends also boost demand.

The cement market in Myanmar is expected to grow by 5.1% annually to reach US$267.5 million in 2025. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 5.5%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$254.5 million to approximately US$322.9 million.

With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.

Myanmar Cement Industry Overview



Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Myanmar Cement Market by Type of Cement



Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement



Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement



Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement Other Niche Specialty Cements

Myanmar Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction



Multi-Family Housing Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings



Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings



Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings



Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Myanmar Cement Market by Distribution Channel



Direct Distribution (B2B Sales) Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Myanmar Cement Market by End-User



Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use) Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Myanmar Cement Market by Location Tier



Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities Tier-III Cities

Myanmar Cement Trade Dynamics



Key Export Destinations Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Myanmar Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

