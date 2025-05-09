403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Source Energy Services Ltd. : Announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Source's notice of intention to implement a Normal Course Issuer Bid.
As of April 30, 2025, there were 13,545,055 Common Shares outstanding; however, pursuant to Source's Term Loan agreement due December 20, 2029, Source is planning to acquire under the NCIB the lesser of $5 million worth of its Common Shares, or 750,000 Common Shares. Source Energy Services Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.95 at $11.35.
