Ukraine Retaliates with Expelling Hungarian Diplomats Over Alleged Espionage
(MENAFN) Kyiv has ordered two Hungarian diplomats to depart Ukraine within 48 hours, escalating a diplomatic row sparked by Budapest's expulsion of Ukrainian envoys over alleged espionage.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced Friday that the Hungarian ambassador was summoned and presented with a formal note, citing “reciprocity and our national interests” as the basis for the decision.
This action comes on the heels of Hungary's move to expel two Ukrainian diplomats accused of spying. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that these individuals were “working under diplomatic cover” at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest.
The Hungarian accusations followed claims by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) that it had dismantled a purported Hungarian spy network operating within Ukraine. The SBU reported the detention of two Ukrainian military veterans allegedly recruited by Hungarian intelligence to collect information regarding western defense lines.
Szijjarto has dismissed these allegations as "propaganda," asserting that Hungary has not received any official evidence from Kyiv to support the claims.
Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, Hungary has adopted a neutral position, notably refraining from providing military assistance to Ukraine.
