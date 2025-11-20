Draganfly Secures Strategic International Military Order For Commander 3XL Drone Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced that it has secured a strategically significant international military order for Commander 3XL drones.

The order, placed through a recognized defense contractor, represents a significant milestone for Draganfly, reinforcing the Commander 3XL's position as a trusted, multi-mission platform for government and defense operations worldwide. It also marks Draganfly's selection for the first phase of a formal evaluation process as part of an ongoing program to integrate drone solutions throughout military operations.

Due to contractual and regulatory restrictions, specific customer details cannot be disclosed. However, the procurement underscores the rapidly growing international demand for secure, NDAA-compliant unmanned systems capable of supporting a wide variety of operational needs, including situational awareness, reconnaissance and logistics support, while providing the flexibility to adapt to emerging payloads and technologies in the future.

“This contract in the Asia Pacific region represents a meaningful endorsement for the Commander 3XL platform and Draganfly's expanding footprint in global defense operations,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly's Chief Executive Officer.“Our team has worked closely with our partner to meet the needs of the nation's defense department, demonstrating that Draganfly is equipped to meet delivery, compliance, export, timeline, and volume requirements.”

This order is expected to serve as the foundation for a broader, multi-phase acquisition program as the end user continues assessing additional deployments of Draganfly technologies across its operational units.

The Commander 3XL platform is a modular and highly adaptable unmanned system engineered for the most demanding defense and government missions. Built to rigorous operational standards, the configuration selected includes an AES 256 secure communication link, a rugged ground control station and flexible payload architecture supporting intelligence, real-time surveillance, and logistical applications.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 25 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain“forward looking statements” and certain“forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information” as ‎‎‎‎defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information can ‎‎‎‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”, ‎‎‎‎‎“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎‎‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎‎‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to this procurement underscoring the rapidly growing international demand for secure, NDAA-compliant unmanned systems capable of supporting a wide variety of operational needs including situational awareness, reconnaissance and logistics support, while providing the flexibility to adapt to emerging payloads and technologies in the future. Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to various ‎known ‎‎and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to ‎control or ‎‎predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be ‎materially ‎‎different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions ‎about ‎‎such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public health crises, including the ‎COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company's business, operations and financial ‎‎‎‎condition; the ‎‎‎successful integration of ‎technology; the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; ‎‎‎uncertainties relating to the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent ‎‎‎uncertainty of cost estimates; the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency ‎‎‎fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks ‎‎‎and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading“Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company's most recent filings filed ‎‎‎with securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC's website at . The Company undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements' best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎‎information.‎