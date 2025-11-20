Breaking News: Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Patrice Talon, Duma Gideon Boko Among Nominees For The African Leadership Magazine (ALM) African Persons Of The Year 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20, 2025/APO Group/ --



Voting Now Open on the ALM Website ( )



African Leadership Magazine (ALM) proudly unveils the nominees for the highly anticipated African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year (POTY) 2025, following a resounding response to the open call for nominations across the continent and its diaspora. After a rigorous evaluation by the ALM Editorial Board, the final list of nominees has been confirmed - and public voting is now officially open on the ALM website, running until midnight (GMT+1) on 30 November 2025.

The ALM POTY Awards remain Africa's foremost public-choice honour, spotlighting leaders whose courage, innovation, and decisive actions in 2025 are shifting the continent's development trajectory. The awards follow a rigorous three-stage process that combines credibility with wide public participation: an open call for nominations from across Africa and the Diaspora; a meticulous shortlist by the ALM Editorial Board assessing measurable impact and continental relevance; and a continent-wide online vote that empowers Africans everywhere to choose the personalities driving Africa's progress and reshaping its global narrative.

The 2025 nominees of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year showcase extraordinary leadership across governance, business, education, peace and security, philanthropy, youth, and public service. Their work and impact in 2025 and beyond is driving real, measurable change - from economic transformation and stronger institutions to social progress and inclusive, sustainable growth. These leaders are shaping policies, inspiring communities, championing innovation, and redefining Africa's narrative on the global stage. Each nominee embodies bold action, vision, and impact, turning challenges into opportunities and leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.

The winners, determined by public vote, will be recognised and honoured at the 15th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards Ceremony , scheduled for 27–28 February 2026 in Accra, Ghana, under the theme: "Leadership for a New Africa: Forging Our Peace, Owning Our Narrative."

The African Persons of the Year (POTY) Awards is the continent's most prestigious leadership recognition event - often described as the African Oscars of Leadership and Achievement. Organised by African Leadership Magazine (ALM), Africa's leading voice on leadership and impact, the event celebrates trailblazers whose vision, innovation, and integrity continue to shape Africa's progress in governance, business, and society. Now in its 15th edition, the POTY has become a magnet for Presidents, Ministers, CEOs, Diplomats, and Innovators - uniting Africa's foremost changemakers under one roof.

The 2025 Persons of the Year nominees are as follows:

African Political Leader of the Year

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah - President of NamibiaPatrice Talon - President of BeninDuma Gideon Boko - President of BotswanaJosé Maria Neves - President of Cape Verde

African Female Leader of the Year

Esperança da Costa - Vice President of AngolaShirley Ayorkor Botchwey (Ghana)- Secretary-General, Commonwealth of NationsMandisa Maya - Chief Justice, South AfricaHend El Sherbini - CEO, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH), Egypt

African Educationist of the Year

Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir - Minister for Education, Culture & Higher Education, SomaliaTetteh Nettey - Founder & President, Marshalls University College, GhanaBarnabas Nawangwe - Vice Chancellor, Makerere University, UgandaOwunari Georgewill - Vice Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Africa Peace & Security Leader of the Year

Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun - Inspector General of Police, NigeriaMbaye Cissé - Chief of the General Staff, Senegalese Armed ForcesMahmoud Ali Youssouf - Chairperson, AU Commission, DjiboutiMohammed Berrid - Inspector General, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces & Southern Zone Commander

African Industrialist of the Year

Samuel Dossou Aworet - Founder & Chairman, Petrolin Group (Benin) & Chair, African Business RoundtableYacoub Sidya - Founder & CEO, MSS Security, MauritaniaEdson R. dos Santos - Chairman & CEO, Etu Energias, AngolaPhuthuma Nhleko - Chairman/Co-Founder, Phembani Group, South AfricaNassef Sawiris - Executive Chairman, Orascom Investment Holding, Egypt

African Philanthropist of the Year

Jim Ovia - Founder & Chairman, Jim Ovia FoundationDr. Mensa Otabil - Founder, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC)Rali Mampeule - Founder, South African Housing & Infrastructure Fund (SAHIF)Samuel Tafesse - Founder, Sunshine Investment Group, Ethiopia

Young African Leader of the Year

Khalil Suleiman Halilu - Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, NASENI, NigeriaDarshan Chandaria - Group CEO, Chandaria Group, KenyaAdut Salva Kiir Mayardit - Senior Presidential Envoy (Special Programmes), South SudanAzarel Ernesta - Speaker, National Assembly, SeychellesWicknell Munodaani Chivayo - Founder & CEO, Intratrek Zimbabwe

African Public Sector Leader of the Year

Charles Anosike - Director General/CEO, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet)Monique Gieskes - Director General/CEO, Plantations & Oil Mills of the Congo (PHC), DR CongoIreneu Camacho - Chairman/CEO, ENAPOR, Cape VerdeAvomo Assoumou Paule Koki - Director General, Cameroon Civil Aviation AuthorityDebele Kabeta - Commissioner, Ethiopian Customs Commission

African Public Health Champion of the Year

Esperance Luvindao - Minister of Health & Social Services, NamibiaMekdes Daba Feyssa - Minister of Health, EthiopiaJean Kaseya - Director General, Africa CDC (DR Congo)Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Health, South AfricaPaulin Basinga - Director of Health (Africa), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Rwanda)

African Agricultural Development Leader of the Year

Tinotenda Mhiko - CEO, Zimbabwe Agricultural & Rural Development AuthorityQueta Baldé - Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development, Guinea-BissauBruno Linyiru - Director General, Agriculture & Food Authority (AFA), KenyaGirma Amente - Minister of Agriculture, EthiopiaAlaa Farouk - Minister of Agriculture & Land Reclamation, EgyptArvin Boolell - Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy & Fisheries, Mauritius

African Government Minister of the Year

Lee Maiyani Kinyanjui - Cabinet Secretary, Investments, Trade & Industry, KenyaEstevão Pale - Minister of Mineral Resources & Energy, MozambiqueSeedy K.M. Keita - Minister of Finance & Economic Affairs, GambiaNyesom Wike - Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, NigeriaSheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura - Minister of Finance, Sierra Leone

African Lawmaker of the Year

Celmira Sacramento - Speaker, National Assembly, São Tomé & PríncipeShirin Aumeeruddy Cziffra - Speaker, National Assembly, MauritiusAustelino Tavares Correia - President, National Assembly, Cape VerdeTlohang Sekhamane - Speaker, National Assembly, LesothoBenjamin Okezie Kalu - Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Nigeria

Voting is now open at - have your say and champion Africa's finest leaders today!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Leadership Magazine.

For media and other enquiries, contact:

Ehis Ayere,

Group General Manager, African Leadership Magazine UK

...

+44 203 051 1883

About African Leadership Magazine:

The African Leadership Magazine is the flagship publication of the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited. For more than 19 years, ALM has been dedicated to promoting impact-driven leadership in Africa, strengthening African voices globally through Afro-positive editorial content, trade facilitation, business networking, and public-sector capacity-building. With over 30 million readers across 35+ countries, ALM has become a trusted convener of conversations that define Africa's trajectory, illuminating the stories of Africa's finest - from boardrooms to State Houses - building bridges between African leadership and global recognition. Hosting the 2026 edition in Accra, Ghana - a symbol of peace, democracy, and Pan-African pride - reaffirms the Magazine's commitment to unity, purpose, and African-led transformation.