Altitude by Geotab Data Reveals Toronto Toll Route Could Save Commercial Drivers 216 Hours Annually

Oakville, ON and Atlanta, GA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent data analysis from Altitude by Geotab has found that commercial drivers in Toronto can save 216 hours annually, nearly six full work weeks, by using the 407 ETR (Express Toll Route) instead of the parallel, toll-free Highway 401. The report, "Travel Time vs. Toll Costs," uses aggregated commercial movement data to quantify the significant impacts of route choice on fleet productivity, fuel costs, emissions, and driver wellness in one of North America's most congested metropolitan areas. Ultimately, the decision to use a toll road requires fleets to carefully weigh the cost of tolls against potential gains in productivity, sustainability, and driver satisfaction.

Massive Time Savings: The 216 hours saved per driver per year by using the toll route represents nearly six full work weeks of regained productivity. For a fleet, this translates directly into more deliveries, additional service calls, and optimized asset utilization.

A Greener Bottom Line: The study found that heavy-duty trucks idling or moving slowly in traffic produce 10 times more harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions compared to those traveling at consistent, higher speeds. For companies with sustainability mandates and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals, route selection is a powerful tool for reducing their carbon footprint. Boosting Driver Retention: In today's competitive labor market, driver satisfaction is a key factor in retention. Reducing the daily stress and frustration of navigating severe traffic can improve morale and lower costly driver turnover.

The Impact of Traffic Congestion

Cities across North America are facing economic loss due to increased traffic and congestion. American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) has reported that traffic jams cost the trucking industry billions annually in lost productivity and wasted fuel.

The impact is also felt by commercial drivers with a recent Geotab study suggesting that 60% reported that traffic and road work has made their work more challenging. The study also notes that aggressive driving, especially in stop-and-go traffic, can reduce fuel efficiency by 10-40%, further inflating expenses.

"Data is the playbook for fleet operators. This analysis proves that commercial movement data doesn't just measure problems like congestion; it uncovers practical, real-world financial and operational decisions. It allows fleets to accurately weigh factors like toll charges-a key bottom line consideration-against the significant returns in productivity and driver satisfaction that can be achieved through optimized routing. Having the data and insights in hand helps inform decision-making leading to better outcomes for fleets and drivers," said Nate Veeh, AVP of Altitude.

To Toll or Not to Toll

While toll roads make up a small fraction of total mileage in North America, they continue to be a topic of discussion for policymakers, transportation planners and commercial fleets looking for relief from traffic congestion.

With many North American cities examining the feasibility of tolls, Altitude studied Toronto, the 4th largest North American city, comparing commercial freight on a non-toll highway (the 401) with a toll highway (the 407).

About Altitude by Geotab

Altitude by GeotabTM, a line of business within Geotab, is a leading provider of advanced mobility insights and solutions for public and commercial sectors across North America. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia, we leverage our expertise in data analytics to help decision-makers gain a comprehensive understanding of road network movements. By delivering reliable and contextualized insights, we enable improved planning capabilities and better financial outcomes, while maintaining data confidentiality and privacy. Our solutions drive safer, more efficient and more sustainable mobility throughout North America. Learn more at geotab and follow us on LinkedIn.

