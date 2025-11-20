403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
stc sponsors ‘Flare Festival’ for the sixth consecutive year as part of its CSR program
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 19 November 2025: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced its sponsorship of the ‘Flare Festival 2025’ for the sixth consecutive year. The sponsorship aligns with two of the strategic pillars defined under stc’s comprehensive corporate social responsibility framework, supporting the health community while empowering local entrepreneurs through its ‘weyak’ initiative.
Marking its 10th anniversary this year, Flare Festival will be held from November 20th till the 22nd at the Green Island in collaboration with the Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC). The festival is considered one of the largest sporting events of its kind in Kuwait, with a strong record of success in attracting thousands of athletes and fitness enthusiasts from across the region. Each year, the festival witnesses an impressive turnout, as spectators gather to cheer on participating athletes competing in multiple championship categories. The 2025 edition is expected to welcome over 8,000 attendees and participants over the course of the three-day festival, highlighting its continued growth and popularity among the local and regional sports communities.
stc’s Corporate Communications team will be present throughout the festival to support the event’s organization and engage with visitors at stc’s booth. The booth will feature a range of interactive activities and engagement opportunities, showcasing stc’s latest digital solutions and initiatives aimed at promoting health and community engagement. The youth from stc team will participate in the event by offering special gifts and services tailored for the youth segment.
As one of the most anticipated fitness festivals in Kuwait, ‘Flare Festival’ serves as a recognized platform for athletes wanting to compete in various sports including The Heat, The Hindrance Race, The Student Competition, The Barbell, The Gravity, The Sea-Master. Each tournament organized under the festival represents a unique athletic event where athletes can showcase their unique athletic abilities. Competitors winning the championship title in each sporting event were recognized for their performance and crowned champions during the closing ceremony.
In preparation for the festival, stc organized an internal activation for its employees to encourage participation and engagement ahead of the event. The activation included a range of initiatives and exclusive giveaways designed to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among employees.
Further extending its community outreach, stc also held a health-focused activation at Assima Mall prior to the festival in collaboration with the mall’s management. The activation, held in line with International Men’s Day, offered free weight measurement and consultations, alongside general wellness tips and guidance, encouraging visitors to join the upcoming Flare Festival and embrace a healthier and more active lifestyle.
In a statement, stc emphasized that its sponsorship of the Flare Festival reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives that foster health and wellbeing in the community. This participation builds on stc’s comprehensive CSR strategy, which integrates both health related and economic goals to drive positive impact across multiple sectors. The Company continues to view such events as valuable platforms to inspire healthy living, strengthen social cohesion, and promote values such as teamwork and perseverance that align with stc’s broader vision for sustainable community development.
Through its ‘weyak’ initiative, stc continues to empower local entrepreneurs and startups by providing opportunities for collaboration and growth within the market. The Company’s consistent participation in the Flare Festival over the past six years reinforces its vision to serve as an active enabler of healthier lifestyles while supporting local talent and innovation. Looking ahead, stc aims to further expand its role in the community as an advocate for positive social impact by supporting initiatives that encourage sustainable progress within the community.
Marking its 10th anniversary this year, Flare Festival will be held from November 20th till the 22nd at the Green Island in collaboration with the Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC). The festival is considered one of the largest sporting events of its kind in Kuwait, with a strong record of success in attracting thousands of athletes and fitness enthusiasts from across the region. Each year, the festival witnesses an impressive turnout, as spectators gather to cheer on participating athletes competing in multiple championship categories. The 2025 edition is expected to welcome over 8,000 attendees and participants over the course of the three-day festival, highlighting its continued growth and popularity among the local and regional sports communities.
stc’s Corporate Communications team will be present throughout the festival to support the event’s organization and engage with visitors at stc’s booth. The booth will feature a range of interactive activities and engagement opportunities, showcasing stc’s latest digital solutions and initiatives aimed at promoting health and community engagement. The youth from stc team will participate in the event by offering special gifts and services tailored for the youth segment.
As one of the most anticipated fitness festivals in Kuwait, ‘Flare Festival’ serves as a recognized platform for athletes wanting to compete in various sports including The Heat, The Hindrance Race, The Student Competition, The Barbell, The Gravity, The Sea-Master. Each tournament organized under the festival represents a unique athletic event where athletes can showcase their unique athletic abilities. Competitors winning the championship title in each sporting event were recognized for their performance and crowned champions during the closing ceremony.
In preparation for the festival, stc organized an internal activation for its employees to encourage participation and engagement ahead of the event. The activation included a range of initiatives and exclusive giveaways designed to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among employees.
Further extending its community outreach, stc also held a health-focused activation at Assima Mall prior to the festival in collaboration with the mall’s management. The activation, held in line with International Men’s Day, offered free weight measurement and consultations, alongside general wellness tips and guidance, encouraging visitors to join the upcoming Flare Festival and embrace a healthier and more active lifestyle.
In a statement, stc emphasized that its sponsorship of the Flare Festival reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives that foster health and wellbeing in the community. This participation builds on stc’s comprehensive CSR strategy, which integrates both health related and economic goals to drive positive impact across multiple sectors. The Company continues to view such events as valuable platforms to inspire healthy living, strengthen social cohesion, and promote values such as teamwork and perseverance that align with stc’s broader vision for sustainable community development.
Through its ‘weyak’ initiative, stc continues to empower local entrepreneurs and startups by providing opportunities for collaboration and growth within the market. The Company’s consistent participation in the Flare Festival over the past six years reinforces its vision to serve as an active enabler of healthier lifestyles while supporting local talent and innovation. Looking ahead, stc aims to further expand its role in the community as an advocate for positive social impact by supporting initiatives that encourage sustainable progress within the community.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment