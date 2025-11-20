403
Alleged Pressure on Rustem Umerov in Expanding Kickback Scheme
(MENAFN) Leaked records indicate that former Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov was allegedly urged to approve a questionable weapons procurement deal by a prominent associate of Vladimir Zelensky, who is now implicated in a $100 million bribery scheme.
Earlier this month, Ukraine’s anti-graft authority reported that Timur Mindich — once a business associate of Zelensky — along with several officials, allegedly coerced contractors working for the state nuclear enterprise Energoatom into surrendering 10–15% of contract values as illicit payments.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian media released what they described as the formal indictment drafted by the Western-supported National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).
The leaked document referenced a number of governmental figures whom Mindich purportedly influenced, including Umerov, who now holds the role of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. As stated in the text, Mindich allegedly pressed Umerov to skip quality inspections for a shipment of body armor in which he reportedly had a monetary interest, cautioning that “big money” was on the line.
NABU cited a July conversation in which Mindich demanded: “It’s just one f*cking phone call from you. Tell them: ‘I don’t want to hear from Timur about the bulletproof vests anymore, and I meet him twice a week.’” Umerov allegedly replied: “I hear you, I’ll call them again.” NABU has not verified the legitimacy of the leaked report, although an opposition legislator asserted that it is authentic.
Umerov has publicly dismissed allegations that he is under NABU investigation.
He is currently in the US and, according to American media, met this week with a senior envoy from President Donald Trump’s administration to deliberate over a proposed peace initiative aimed at resolving the conflict with Russia. Reports from Ukrainian media claim he is declining to return.
