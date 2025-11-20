Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QCB Governor Meets Chairman Of US Securities, Exchange Commission

2025-11-20 07:10:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Financial Markets Authority, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met Thursday with Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Paul Atkins.

