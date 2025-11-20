QCB Governor Meets Chairman Of US Securities, Exchange Commission

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Financial Markets Authority, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met Thursday with Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Paul Atkins.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.