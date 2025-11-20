403
Ampcus Cyber And Hisnak Announce Strategic Partnership To Strengthen Saudi Arabia's Cybersecurity Landscape
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 20th November, 2025: Ampcus Cyber, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Hisnak, a premier cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) consulting firm based in Saudi Arabia, known for its team of highly skilled experts and advanced capabilities in offensive security and adversary simulation.
Together, we aim to merge Ampcus Cyber's global capabilities in areas such as compliance, cybersecurity operations, training, and governance frameworks with Hisnak's AI-powered security methodologies, its team of elite cybersecurity professionals, deep local insight, and cutting-edge attack simulation experience, creating a powerful alliance to help organizations across the Kingdom enhance their cyber resilience.
As Saudi Arabia drives its Vision 2030 digital transformation, cybersecurity stands as the foundation for national resilience, trust, and economic growth. This collaboration will empower enterprises to enhance their security posture, mitigate emerging risks, and align with the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) frameworks, supporting the Kingdom's goal of a secure, digitally empowered economy.
"Our collaboration with Hisnak is essential for enabling Saudi Arabia's digital ambition under Vision 2030. Through our partnership, we are bringing together global cybersecurity capabilities with deep regional expertise to support organisations in building strong security foundations and national resilience against emerging cyber threats, thereby ensuring national security. Together, we are committed to empowering enterprises to operate with confidence in a secure and digitally empowered future," says Deep Chanda, Chief Officer of Ampcus Cyber.
Cyberattacks on Saudi Arabia have risen sharply in recent years, driven by AI-powered phishing, sophisticated ransomware campaigns, and persistent state-sponsored espionage. Critical sectors, including government, finance, healthcare, and telecommunications, have emerged as primary targets, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced national cyber readiness and enterprise-level resilience.
As the pace of digital transformation accelerates across the region, the threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly, making proactive security strategies and intelligence-driven defenses essential to sustaining trust, business continuity, and national stability.
"We are honoured to partner with Ampcus Cyber to advance Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity excellence in full alignment with Vision 2030. As a Saudi company specializing in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, we are supported by a team of highly qualified experts and top-tier technical talent. Hisnak brings deep insights into cyber threat readiness, AI-enhanced defensive strategies, and adversary simulation. Ampcus Cyber contributes to global compliance, operations, and governance capabilities. Together, we will help organizations build stronger cyber defense, improve incident preparedness, and safeguard critical infrastructure. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to enabling a secure, resilient, and confident digital future for the Kingdom." Says Haitham AlDawsari, CEO of Hisnak
Through this alliance, Ampcus Cyber and Hisnak reaffirm their joint commitment to powering the Kingdom's digital transformation, helping businesses stay secure, compliant, and future-ready in an era of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.
About Ampcus Cyber:
Ampcus Cyber, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, is a global cybersecurity organization under the Ampcus Inc. group. The company delivers AI-driven, human-led security solutions spanning advisory, compliance, offensive security, cloud security, managed services, and incident response. With PCI QSA certification, CREST membership, and its T-SAMA framework, Ampcus Cyber focuses on proactive resilience rather than reactive fixes. Its footprint across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia enables sector-wide protection for BFSI, healthcare, government, retail, technology, and manufacturing enterprises.
