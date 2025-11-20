Iran Signals Interest In Getting Back To Negotiating Table With U.S.

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The U.S. and Iran are not engaged in negotiations; however, there exists an interest in such dialogues, Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament Ebrahim Azizi said at an event organized at Tehran University today, Trend reports.

According to him, if Iran believes that national interests are taken into account, if the principles of the discussions and the framework of the discussions are in the spotlight, and at the same time, if the enrichment of uranium on the nuclear issue is accepted by the other side, then Iran will hold discussions.

Azizi noted that as for the level of uranium enrichment, it's possible to hold a dialogue on this. Iran held discussions with the U.S. side within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and then in five rounds.

Meanwhile, on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23, five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program were held between Iran and the U.S. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and were led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side and Steve Witkoff on the American side. The first, third, and fourth rounds of talks were held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds were held in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It is reported that as a result of the airstrikes, Iran's nuclear facilities were destroyed.