Azerbaijan, Israel Discuss Expanding Economic Partnership

2025-11-20 07:05:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20.​ Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar discussed the expansion of economic cooperation and joint strategic projects between the two countries, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani minister shared the details of the meeting in a post on his official X page.

"As part of our working visit to the State of Israel, we were pleased to meet with Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

Our discussions focused on expanding the economic partnership between our countries and assessing the prospects of joint projects with strategic significance for both sides and the wider region.

Azerbaijan's favorable geo-economic location and its rising transit potential in global trade were also highlighted," the post reads.

According to Azerbaijan's Customs Committee, from January through October this year, trade between Azerbaijan and Israel totaled $69.6 million. During the same period, Azerbaijan's exports to Israel amounted to $21.5 million, while imports from Israel reached $48.2 million.

