MEED Projects Awards In Association With Mashreq 2025 MENA Winners Announced

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MEED, in association with Mashreq, has announced the winners of the 2025 MEED Projects Awards, recognising the region's most outstanding achievements in project delivery across the Middle East and North Africa.

The MEED Project of the Year 2025 was awarded to the Shebara Resort, entered by Red Sea Global, Depa, China Harbour Engineering Arabia and Killa Design. The project stands out as a defining example of Saudi Arabia's progress in luxury eco-tourism and sustainable development, supporting the goals of Vision 2030 while establishing new international standards for environmentally responsible design and construction.

A total of 18 Mena category winners, 3 special award winners and 14 highly commended projects were recognised at the 15th edition of the awards held in Dubai on 19 November.

Among the regional winners were the King Salman Park Visitors Pavilion as Building Project of the Year, Masdar City Square as Development Projects of the Year, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi as Culture Project of the Year, the Suliman S. Olayan Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship as Education Project of the Year and the KAFD Fire Station as Small Project of the Year, alongside numerous other industry-shaping developments.

This year's winners were selected through a detailed submission and judging process led by an independent panel of more than 50 experts representing a wide range of professions and sectors. Over 80 national winners were evaluated to determine the best regional projects in each category.

“The strong pool of submissions highlights the region's ability to deliver ambitious and transformative projects that demonstrate technical excellence and innovation. The 2025 winners reflect the resilience and forward momentum of the Mena projects market”, said Ed James, Head of Content and Research at MEED.

Arun Mathur, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Contracting Finance at Mashreq, noted that the awards“continue to be the Gold Standard for excellence in Construction across the region”, adding that Mashreq is pleased to support a platform that honours those delivering smarter, more resilient and sustainable infrastructure, and congratulating all the national and Mena winners for their contributions to the region's growth story.

