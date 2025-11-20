Biotech Startup Aiwell Identifies Menopause‐Related Protein Biomarkers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New Service Kit to Launch in Spring 2026

■ Discovery of Menopause‐related Biomarkers

aiwell Inc., a biotech startup originating from Tokyo University of Science, has identified protein biomarkers associated with menopause.

Using its proprietary AI‐driven proteomics platform aiwell IPA (Intelligent Proteome Analyzer), aiwell analyzed thousands of proteins in blood samples and successfully identified biological signatures linked to menopausal transition.

■ Why Biomarkers Are Needed

According to estimates from the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), menopause-related economic loss reaches ¥1.9 trillion (US $12.3 Billion) per year, making it a major social issue.

Many menopause-related symptoms are easily mistaken for other conditions. Moreover, hormone tests commonly used for menopause are explicitly described as“not diagnostically useful” in clinical guidelines issued by the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Menopause symptoms vary widely and are often mistaken for other conditions.

Current hormone‐based tests fluctuate and do not reliably reflect individual physiological responses.

Protein biomarkers provide a new, data‐driven approach that captures real‐time biological changes more accurately than hormone levels alone.

This enables women to better understand their health status and make informed decisions about care.

■ Visualizing Menopause Through Protein Biomarkers

This test analyzes daily fluctuations in blood protein profiles based on protein biomarkers discovered by aiwell through proprietary research.

It is a new approach that scientifically“visualizes” menopausal changes, without relying solely on hormone levels, by analyzing individual biological responses.

Supervision is provided by gynecologist and medical doctor Dr. Miho Takao (Deputy Director, Eik Omotesando / Medical Advisor, aiwell), with whom we aim to establish a new testing model that supports women's health and well-being.

■ Service Launch in Spring 2026

aiwell is preparing to launch a new consumer testing service based on these biomarkers in spring 2026 in the United States.

The service will analyze subtle protein fluctuations from a small blood sample to generate personalized insights into menopause‐related biological patterns.

■ Corporate Participation

Organizations may also apply to join the monitor program. Understanding menopause-related health issues among female employees and offering proactive support can play a key role in promoting health management and advancing women's participation in the workplace.

■ Comment from Hiroyuki Mabuchi, CEO, aiwell Inc.

“Menopause symptoms have long been a hidden challenge affecting many women, with significant impact not only on individuals but also across society. We identified rare menopause-related protein biomarkers using our proprietary proteomics technology, which is also utilized in drug discovery. By incorporating these biomarkers into an accessible testing kit, our aim is to visualize these often-overlooked symptoms. We believe that widespread adoption of this technology will contribute not only to supporting women's well-being but also to advancing corporate health initiatives and promoting female workforce participation.”

■ About aiwell Inc.

aiwell is a biotech venture originating from the Institute of Science Tokyo, focused on implementing proteomics (protein analysis) in society. Using proprietary technology developed at the Institute, the company created the“aiwell IPA” platform, which detects subtle changes in blood proteins to identify health conditions and early disease risks.

By combining AI image analysis with mass spectrometry, aiwell IPA significantly streamlines the previously time-consuming and costly search for protein biomarkers. Applications extend beyond medical and healthcare fields to livestock, agriculture, and food industries.

aiwell has established the Proteomics Innovation Center (PIC) in Shin-Kawasaki, where it collaborates with domestic and international researchers and companies to advance practical applications in health prediction and disease prevention through proteomics.

■ Key Patents

・No-wash protein gel staining reagent (Patent No. 7113446)

・Information processing system and program (Patent No. 7215682)

・Information processing and identification system and program (Patent No. 7670286)

■ Company Information

Company Name: aiwell Inc.

Representative: Hiroyuki Mabuchi, CEO

Founded: January 23, 2018

Address: 9-3 Nibancho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Website: