INNOCN Announces Black Friday Pricing On Ultrawide Monitor Lineup
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- INNOCN has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing for several ultrawide monitors. The promotional period will run from November 20, 2025, at 12:00 AM PST through December 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM PST. Discounts of up to $360 will be available on select models through Amazon.
Whether you're commanding a virtual battlefield, editing cinematic masterpieces, or juggling multiple workspaces, INNOCN's lineup of wide-screen monitors delivers the clarity, speed, and color accuracy to bring every detail to life.
Black Friday Pricing Details
INNOCN 49Q1S - Discount: $360
Black Friday Price: $899.99 (regular price: $1259.99)
The 49Q1S is a 49-inch OLED ultrawide monitor with a 5K2K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.
INNOCN 49C1R - Discount: $257.50
Black Friday Price: $617.49 (regular price: $874.99)
This model features a 49-inch 5K2K curved display operating at 120Hz.
INNOCN 45C1R - Discount: $206
Black Friday Price: $493.99 (regular price: $699.99)
The 45C1R is a 45-inch curved monitor with a 5K2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
INNOCN 49C1G - Discount: $200
Black Friday Price: $549.98 (regular price: $749.99)
This model offers a 49-inch ultrawide screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.
INNOCN 49C1S - Discount:
Black Friday Price: $645.52 (regular price: $799.49)
The 49C1S includes a 1440p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.
Availability
The full promotion will be available exclusively on Amazon during the published dates. Model specifications and pricing details are listed above as provided by INNOCN.
Promotion Period
Start: November 20, 2025 – 12:00 AM PST
End: December 1, 2025 – 11:59 PM PST
For additional product information or media inquiries, INNOCN can be contacted through its official communication channels.
Amazon link:
Shop Now ))
Shop Now ))
Shop Now ))
