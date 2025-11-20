Massive Haul Of Smuggled, Expired Goods Seized

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- The Customs Department has uncovered a large cache of smuggled and expired products, following a targeted operation carried out by the Anti-Smuggling Directorate in coordination with security agencies and guided by precise intelligence.The seizure included 150,000 sexual enhancement pills, 918 fireworks, 70 detonators, as well as empty medical capsules, expired medicines, and a range of other prohibited items.The Customs Department said the operation underscores its ongoing efforts to protect the national economy, safeguard public health, and clamp down on commercial fraud and the circulation of illegal goods that violate health and safety standards.It added that such measures help maintain fair competition in local markets and raise awareness about the risks and economic damage associated with smuggling.The department credited the success of the operation to close cooperation with security agencies and the vital support of citizens, describing public reporting as a key pillar in combating smuggling and protecting compliant businesses.Customs affirmed that it will continue tightening market oversight and cutting off smuggling routes that threaten local industries and the broader economy.It also urged the public to report any suspicious activity that could harm public health or the national economy through the toll-free number 105, operated by the Anti-Smuggling Operations Directorate.