Rural Development Initiative Delivers Jobs, Income Growth For 16,000 Beneficiaries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) has concluded the first and second phases of the Rural Economic Development and Employment Program, reporting more than 16,000 beneficiaries and surpassing its planned targets across multiple indicators.According to JEDCO, the program reached 16,139 individuals, achieving 110% of its target. Women represented the largest share with 10,000 beneficiaries (133% achievement), followed by 5,000 youth under 30 (159%). The program also included support for 725 refugees and 616 members of savings and credit groups.The program generated 7,500 new job opportunities, exceeding expectations by 128%, including 3,410 jobs for men and 4,066 for women.Under its productive and entrepreneurial grants window, the program awarded 1,346 grants worth USD 5.47 million (109% achievement), aimed at boosting value chains and supporting rural agricultural entrepreneurship. Women received 125% of value-chain development grants and 64% of entrepreneurial grants.Impact assessments showed a 30% increase in household income, a 130% improvement in household assets, a 213% reduction in food insecurity, and a 6.38% decrease in income vulnerability among rural families.Speaking at the program's closing ceremony on Thursday, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Eng. Yarub Al-Qudah said the initiative delivered tangible development results in governorates and expanded employment opportunities, aligning with royal directives to ensure equitable development nationwide.He highlighted the importance of projects that strengthen rural and agricultural productivity and link the agricultural and industrial sectors.Acting JEDCO CEO and Ministry Secretary-General Dana Al-Zoubi said the next phase will emphasize entrepreneurship and innovation in agricultural projects, with a focus on water scarcity solutions, climate adaptation, food security, and supporting sustainable income-generating ventures that boost rural living standards.Program Director Zeid Al-Nsour noted that the program demonstrated strong economic and social outcomes, reaching 130% impact based on evaluations approved by the Ministry of Planning and conducted by an independent firm.He highlighted the role of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), which provided both financing and technical support including training in financial management, project planning, marketing, and modern production technologies.The program provided grants and loans ranging between 5,000 and 50,000 dinars, generating substantial employment opportunities, particularly through small grants that proved sustainable for rural families engaged in agricultural activities. It also earned recognition for gender impact, winning a Best Performance Award in Gender and Women's Empowerment in a competition involving projects from over 35 countries.Funded by IFAD and implemented by JEDCO, the program supports small farmers, rural women, youth, agricultural associations, processors, exporters, and micro and small enterprises by offering both financial assistance and technical capacity-building.The third phase will begin early next year and run for six years, targeting rural families especially women and youth without stable income, along with small producers, agricultural companies, and MSMEs.The new phase will cover all governorates, dedicating 30% of its budget to climate-related initiatives, circular and green economy projects, food security, agricultural innovation, and activities aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision.It will target 7,500 rural households, with €2.8 million allocated for non-repayable grants and €2.9 million in loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises.