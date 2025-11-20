Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosions Heard Near Chernihiv

Explosions Heard Near Chernihiv


2025-11-20 05:06:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Chernihiv City Council's press service on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russian Federation is once again attacking the city of Chernihiv. Some of the explosions heard by Chernihiv residents are coming from outside the city,” the statement said.

The city council noted that more information would be provided later.

Read also: Russians attack Kharkiv region with drones and guided aerial bombs, damaging infrastructure

They added that the relevant services had been sent to the sites where enemy drones had fallen within Chernihiv.

As reported, a TV tower was damage as a result of a Russian military strike in Chernihiv.

UkrinForm

