Explosions Heard Near Chernihiv

This was reported by the Chernihiv City Council's press service on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russian Federation is once again attacking the city of Chernihiv. Some of the explosions heard by Chernihiv residents are coming from outside the city,” the statement said.

The city council noted that more information would be provided later.

They added that the relevant services had been sent to the sites where enemy drones had fallen within Chernihiv.

As reported, a TV tower was damage as a result of a Russian military strike in Chernihiv.

