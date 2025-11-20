ARK Invest Buys Unexpectedly As Circle And Bitmine Crypto Stocks Drop

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a strategic move amidst the ongoing decline in cryptocurrency-related stocks, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has escalated its exposure to the crypto sector by acquiring shares in several prominent blockchain-focused companies. The recent purchases reflect a confident stance despite the broader downturn in crypto markets, signaling a potential long-term bullish outlook amidst the volatility.



The ongoing crypto market retreat has not deterred strategic investments by institutional players like ARK Invest.

ARK Invest Boosts Crypto Holdings Amid Market Drop

Despite a persistent downturn in cryptocurrency stocks, ARK Invest has doubled down on its crypto-related investments, signaling a bullish long-term conviction. On Wednesday, the firm bought large blocks of shares in several blockchain companies through its ETFs, such as the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK).

Among the notable acquisitions was 48,011 shares of Bullish, a platform striving to innovate within the crypto trading space, and 92,670 shares in ARKW. The ARKK ETF made the largest buy, acquiring 322,917 shares of Bullish at a total value of approximately $16.8 million.

ARK also increased its stake in Circle, the firm behind the USDC stablecoin. ARKF purchased 22,327 shares, ARKW added 43,174, and ARKK bought 150,518 shares, totaling roughly $15 million in investments in the stablecoin issuer.

Furthermore, ARK built positions in BitMine Immersion Technologies. The firm purchased 26,923 shares in ARKF, 51,954 in ARKW, and the largest stake - 181,774 shares - in ARKK, totaling about $7.6 million.

Crypto Stocks Decline Further

As ARK increased its holdings, crypto stocks continued to slide, deepening recent losses as the crypto market struggles to recover from October's highs. Bullish shares fell 3.63% to $36.39 and recovered slightly in after-hours trading. Circle's stock declined almost 9%, closing at $69.72, while BitMine dropped 9.5% before rebounding more than 6% after trading hours.

BitMine shares ended the day down 9.5%. Source: Google Finance

Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy, led by Michael Saylor, suffered a steeper decline, dropping nearly 10% before bouncing back slightly in after-hours trading. The ongoing decline appears to be driven by broader market sentiment and decreasing crypto asset prices.

Remarkably, ARK has been aggressive in its crypto investing strategy over the past week, following a series of dips. Just days prior, the firm acquired $10.2 million worth of BitMine shares when crypto valuations hit new lows.

Nvidia Reports Record Earnings, Boosts Tech Sentiment

In contrast to crypto equities, semiconductor giant Nvidia reported blockbuster earnings, surpassing expectations with $57 billion in revenue and a net profit of $31.9 billion. The company also provided a robust forecast for the next quarter, projecting $65 billion in revenue, alleviating fears over cooling demand for AI hardware.

The strong earnings report sparked a rally across tech stocks, with Nvidia shares jumping over 5% after-hours. The enthusiasm spilled over into major tech giants, including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta, which all posted gains following the earnings news.

This positive momentum underscored investor confidence in the technology sector and by extension, the growing importance of blockchain and crypto-related applications within the wider tech industry.

