Russian Army Loses Another 1,310 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 10, 2025 amount to nearly 964,580 invaders, including another 1,310 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,790 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 22,440 armored combat vehicles (+7), 27,637 artillery systems (+49), 1,380 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,158 air defense systems (+1), 372 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 35,482 unmanned aerial vehicles (+36), 3,197 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 47,830 motor vehicles (+106), and 3,875 special equipment units.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

Ukrainian border guardsRussian ammo depot in Kharkiv region using FPV drones

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 9, as of 22:00, 162 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.