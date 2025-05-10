Russian Army Loses Another 1,310 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,790 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 22,440 armored combat vehicles (+7), 27,637 artillery systems (+49), 1,380 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,158 air defense systems (+1), 372 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 35,482 unmanned aerial vehicles (+36), 3,197 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 47,830 motor vehicles (+106), and 3,875 special equipment units.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian ammo depot in Kharkiv region using FPV drones
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 9, as of 22:00, 162 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.
