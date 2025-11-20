403
GreenLens project holds second EU-backed meeting in Strasbourg
(MENAFN) The second gathering of the EU-supported GreenLens project, coordinated by Anadolu and focused on environmental and climate journalism training, takes place Wednesday in Strasbourg, as stated by reports.
The three-day event brings together partners from Türkiye, France, Romania, and North Macedonia to review the project’s progress, plan upcoming activities, and enhance knowledge sharing among participants.
Hakan Guvenlioglu, Anadolu’s deputy manager of business development and sponsorship, highlighted the initiative’s long-term aim: “We set out with a clear vision: to train a new generation of environmental reporters. By bringing young media professionals together with Anadolu journalists for intensive field-based training, we aim to plant a seed that will grow into strong, responsible climate journalism.”
Guvenlioglu added that the project is at its midpoint and is advancing as expected. “We aim to complete this project with high-level success. This is Anadolu’s first EU-funded initiative, and we are working to carry it out with the highest standards,” he emphasized.
The meeting also focuses on building the skills of young journalists in environmental reporting, fostering international collaboration, and ensuring lasting impact from the project’s outputs.
Launched in early May, GreenLens equips media professionals and students with the knowledge and tools needed for accurate and effective climate reporting. Ahmet Furkan Sahin, Anadolu’s Global Marketing and Business Development Manager, said, “With GreenLens, our goal is to increase awareness within the media sector, draw more attention to the climate crisis, and encourage stronger, more reliable reporting.”
Hur Guldu from the Türkiye National Agency noted the project’s selection was highly competitive: “This project was chosen among many strong applications. Seeing the work carried out here confirms that the resources are being used effectively and with the right partners.”
Partners also shared positive feedback from the first two trainings held in Ankara and Istanbul. Zekerija Berisha from the Institute Polis said, “So far, around 10 young people from our side have joined the training, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The education exceeded expectations, and participants are already asking when the next sessions will begin.”
Rakiye Nisa Demir from Station de Jeunesse added, “We took part in the training in Ankara. It was truly a project we loved. It went very well. Both the quality and the opportunities offered to us were excellent.”
