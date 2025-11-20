403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sisi hails Egypt’s first nuclear power plant
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday hailed the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant as a “dream that finally became a reality.”
The announcement came during a ceremony conducted via video link with Russian President Vladimir Putin and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, marking the installation of the reactor vessel for Egypt’s El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, as stated by reports.
Putin praised Sisi’s dedication to the project, saying, “We appreciate the close attention you consistently give not only to our flagship project in the field of peaceful atomic energy, but also to the overall expansion of diverse contacts with Russia.” He added that the El-Dabaa plant has reached a critical stage and will soon begin generating electricity.
“With Russian participation, the construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant is progressing successfully. Essentially, we are transitioning to a key stage of technological equipment for the facility, and soon it will be able to start generating electricity demanded by Egypt's growing economy,” Putin said.
Sisi thanked Russia for its role in the project and highlighted the plant’s potential to boost Egypt’s economic development and reduce energy costs for citizens. He described the initiative as “a transformative step in Egypt's energy future” and the opening chapter of the nation’s modern nuclear era.
He also emphasized that nuclear energy will enhance Egypt’s position in the global energy sector.
The El-Dabaa project is being carried out under a 2015 intergovernmental agreement between Egypt and Russia, with construction managed by Russian state corporation Rosatom. The plant is planned to include four units, generating a combined total of 4,800 megawatts.
The reactor vessel, described as the “heart” of the facility, is a critical part of the reactor assembly. It houses the core zone where controlled nuclear reactions occur, ensures hermetic sealing, withstands extreme pressure and temperature, and guarantees the safety and reliability of the energy unit.
The announcement came during a ceremony conducted via video link with Russian President Vladimir Putin and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, marking the installation of the reactor vessel for Egypt’s El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, as stated by reports.
Putin praised Sisi’s dedication to the project, saying, “We appreciate the close attention you consistently give not only to our flagship project in the field of peaceful atomic energy, but also to the overall expansion of diverse contacts with Russia.” He added that the El-Dabaa plant has reached a critical stage and will soon begin generating electricity.
“With Russian participation, the construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant is progressing successfully. Essentially, we are transitioning to a key stage of technological equipment for the facility, and soon it will be able to start generating electricity demanded by Egypt's growing economy,” Putin said.
Sisi thanked Russia for its role in the project and highlighted the plant’s potential to boost Egypt’s economic development and reduce energy costs for citizens. He described the initiative as “a transformative step in Egypt's energy future” and the opening chapter of the nation’s modern nuclear era.
He also emphasized that nuclear energy will enhance Egypt’s position in the global energy sector.
The El-Dabaa project is being carried out under a 2015 intergovernmental agreement between Egypt and Russia, with construction managed by Russian state corporation Rosatom. The plant is planned to include four units, generating a combined total of 4,800 megawatts.
The reactor vessel, described as the “heart” of the facility, is a critical part of the reactor assembly. It houses the core zone where controlled nuclear reactions occur, ensures hermetic sealing, withstands extreme pressure and temperature, and guarantees the safety and reliability of the energy unit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment