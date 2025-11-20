403
Two Missing After Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide in Italy
(MENAFN) Two individuals remain unaccounted for after a landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, demolished a house near Gorizia, local media reported Monday.
Rescue teams successfully pulled one person from the debris alive, while operations to recover two others—a 35-year-old man and an elderly woman—are ongoing in Brazzano di Cormons, according to an Italian news agency.
The survivor was transported to a hospital in Udine with a broken leg.
Authorities had issued storm warnings for six Italian regions—Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Lombardy, Tuscany, Umbria, and Friuli Venezia Giulia—before the disaster struck.
The severe weather has also caused flooding, structural damage, and widespread disruption in other parts of Friuli Venezia Giulia, the report added.
Roadways in Visco, Trivignano, and Chiopris Viscone were affected overnight, as the Udine fire department received approximately 200 emergency calls since midnight.
Ester Fedullo, governor of Gorizia, told the news agency that the 35-year-old man “was swept away while he was trying to rescue the woman who was trapped in the mud.”
