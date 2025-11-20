403
UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation Signs Cooperation Agreement with Palms Sports
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, 19 November 2025: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Palms Sports signed a cooperation agreement on Wednesday to enhance technical support and devise development programmes dedicated to advancing jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts in the country.
The agreement was signed at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, by H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, and Mr Fouad Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Palms Sports, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.
The agreement specifies key areas of collaboration, including the development of technical programmes, the exchange of expertise, and the organisation of joint championships and events.
H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri said: “The agreement supports the Federation’s strategic plans to further develop jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts in the country. This cooperation is an important step in strengthening the development programmes led by the Federation. It creates more opportunities for knowledge exchange between both sides, supports joint initiatives that benefit athletes, and helps raise the profile of both sports nationally and internationally.”
Mr Fouad Darwish added: “We are pleased to expand our cooperation with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation through this agreement. Our goal is to provide integrated developmental solutions that support effective knowledge exchange and ensure the long-term sustainability of sports programmes.
“We value our longstanding partnership with the Federation, built on shared objectives and a common vision. This agreement strengthens that foundation and further enhances our cooperation. It is an honour to serve as a strategic partner to the Federation, and this milestone reflects the strong collaboration between the public and private sectors in the UAE’s sporting landscape, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”
