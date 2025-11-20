Qatar Luxury Classic Cars Contest & Exhibition 2025 Opens At The Pearl Island

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Gulf-Qatari Classic Car Association launched the sixth edition of the Qatar Luxury Classic Cars Contest & Exhibition 2025 at The Pearl Island yesterday, featuring some of the world's rarest vintage vehicles.

The expanded showcase, held under the honorary patronage of Qatar Museums (QM) Chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, was inaugurated by prominent Qatari businessman and philanthropist HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani. He is also the chairman of Al Faisal Holding, and the founder of the Al Faisal Global Foundation for Culture and Knowledge. He was joined by Ahmed al-Hammadi, director general of the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority and Chairman of United Development Company (UDC).



Running until November 23 at Medina Centrale, the event is held under the direct supervision of the Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens (FIVA) and displays an array of classic vehicles from Qatar and across the GCC.



HE Sheikh Faisal lauded the exhibition as a major milestone, driven by record-breaking regional participation for the second year running. He stressed that the extensive national support highlights Qatar's resolve to protect its engineering history.



“We are proud of the distinguished status this event has achieved regionally and globally. It has become a platform that brings together classic car enthusiasts, supporting institutions, and audiences passionate about industrial and engineering heritage. These events are not just about displaying cars - they tell stories of innovation, design, and history, enriching Qatar's cultural identity,” he said in a press statement.



Organisers noted that a competition will select the top cars across five categories, covering models from pre-1947 to 1995, with three winners in each category. Additional awards will recognise standout vehicles for authenticity, heritage preservation, and overall excellence. For the first time, winners will receive both financial and in-kind prizes.



Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser bin Khalid al-Thani, Board Member of the association, stated that every edition aims to deliver added value by selecting the finest classic cars for display.



Engineer Abdullatif Ali al-Yafei, secretary-general and Board Member, added:“The sixth edition of the event has witnessed broad participation from the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, representing 40% of the total participating vehicles.”



Qatar Museums CEO Mohammed Saad al-Rumaihi noted that this marks the first official presence of the Qatar Auto Museum in the exhibition, highlighting the institution's role in showcasing cultural history and the artistic value of automobiles. This includes a remarkable display of the 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen, linking the exhibition to the origins of the modern automotive era.



UDC CEO Yasser al-Jaidah stated that hosting the event at The Pearl Island adds a prestigious dimension to the island's lineup of high-profile cultural and luxury experiences. He stressed that the exhibition offers a unique opportunity for visitors to view some of the world's rarest classic vehicles in an environment that blends heritage with elegance.



Hussain Omar Alfardan, CMO of Alfardan Automotive, stressed that sponsoring the event aligns with the group's strategy to support Qatar's growing passion for classic cars. He noted that this interest represents an appreciation of artistic and historical value. He also highlighted the aim of building a community around this passion and contributing to the economic and tourism sectors through sustainable events.



Meanwhile, organisers added that Daam's sponsorship of the exhibition underlines its dedication to preserving national heritage and cultivating cultural awareness. By supporting such initiatives, the fund seeks to deepen community engagement and foster intergenerational connections that honour Qatar's enduring legacy.

