Dukhan Bank Announces November Winners In Thara'a Savings Account Draw

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara'a, its Shariah compliant savings account, at the Bank's headquarters. The draw was conducted recently, under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and market control department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In this month's draw, Ian Bennet Fernandes won the top prize of QR50,000, while the following winners each received QR5,000: Saed Al-Qahtani, Marwa Khalil, Jabor Al-Attiya, Ahmed Almahanadi, Nayef Al-Fehani, Kholoud Al-Emadi, Wisam Dalloul, Patarakamol Khupanit, Maryam Al-Hammadi, Paolo Gorriceta, Muhammad Siddiqui, Mohd Al-Attiya, Lafi Al-Qahtani, Malak Almaali, Majid Al-Kuwari, Mashael Aldhahir, Yousef Alqawassmi, Ali Al-Mejali, Baina Al-Marri, Mohammed Al-Marri, Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad, Mairfat Al-Abbasi, Mohammed Ansari, Hassan Al-Mohamedi, Sara Al-Shaikh, Shaker Alghoul, Asma Al-Kaabi, Mohamed Manita, Rana Alshalabi, Mezna Al-Nuaimi, Yousif Al-Jedaia, Naglaa Behiry, Ahmad Al-Tamimi, Maryam Alnaimi, and Khalid Al-Horr.

Dukhan Bank continues its customer-centric approach with its enhanced Tharaa savings account campaign, reaffirming its commitment to rewarding clients.

The upgraded campaign now features a total prize pool of QR5,025,000, with 327 winners throughout the year.

The initiative includes three grand prizes of QR1,000,000 each, awarded every four months, along with monthly draws featuring a QR50,000 prize and 35 additional prizes of QR5,000.

Tharaa, a Sharia-compliant savings account, offers customers exclusive benefits, including access to Dukhan Bank's innovative digital banking services. Customers interested in participating can open a Tharaa savings account via Dukhan Bank's website, mobile app, or by visiting any branch.

For more information, customers can call 800 8555 or reach out to Rashid, the bank's virtual assistant, via WhatsApp at 44100888.