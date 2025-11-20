403
Pakistani forces kill twenty-three militants in near Afghan border
(MENAFN) Pakistani security forces killed at least 23 militants during operations in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghan border, the military reported on Thursday.
The operations took place in two separate locations in Kurram district on Wednesday, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s media wing.
Security forces have intensified intelligence-driven operations across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recent attacks in Islamabad and other parts of the province.
Earlier this week, at least four militants were killed in Bajaur, North Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan, while a day prior, the military reported the deaths of 23 militants in clashes in Bajaur and Bannu districts. On Sunday, 15 more militants were killed during operations in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan.
The escalation follows a suicide bombing outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad last week, which killed at least 12 people and injured nearly three dozen.
In a separate incident, militants attacked Cadet College in Wana, South Waziristan, near the Afghan border. Security forces thwarted the assault, killing all five attackers after a suicide bomber destroyed the main gate.
