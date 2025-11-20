403
Ukraine's Parliament Vote to Dismiss Justice, Energy Ministers
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s parliament on Wednesday voted to remove Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk as the country’s energy sector faces a major corruption investigation.
A total of 323 lawmakers backed Halushchenko’s resignation, while 315 approved Hrynchuk’s dismissal, according to a state news agency.
The ministers, along with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, were absent from the session, prompting anger among deputies who expected them to report. Parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk noted the officials had been informed about the meeting.
The motion, tabled by Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, was linked to “the public outcry over the ongoing investigations.” Stefanchuk signed off on the dismissals immediately following the vote.
Anti-corruption agencies are probing a $100 million kickback and money-laundering scheme allegedly involving senior energy officials. They have accused businessman Timur Mindich of orchestrating the scandal.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called for the resignations of Halushchenko, who previously served as energy minister, and Hrynchuk, who has since stepped down.
Earlier this week, the parliament’s legal committee also endorsed Halushchenko’s removal.
Officials said the investigation began on Nov. 10, uncovering a network that allegedly manipulated major state-owned companies and laundered funds through a back-office structure.
