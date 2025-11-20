Pynt Joins Microsoft For Startups Pegasus Program To Accelerate Enterprise API Security Adoption

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pynt, the developer-first API security testing platform, today announced it has been selected for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, an exclusive go-to-market track designed to help high-growth startups scale their reach, strengthen enterprise readiness, and accelerate global expansion.

The Pegasus Program provides Pynt with direct access to Microsoft's global enterprise sales teams, co-selling channels, cloud infrastructure, and technical resources across Azure, GitHub, and LinkedIn. This collaboration significantly expands Pynt's ability to meet rising enterprise demand for scalable, continuous API security.

Driving the next stage of enterprise API security

APIs are the backbone of every modern application architecture, yet most organizations still struggle to fully understand, document, or secure their API surface. Pynt helps security and engineering teams automatically discover APIs, understand real-world behavior, and test for critical vulnerabilities, from logic flaws and misconfigurations to hidden LLM-powered API risks.

“Our mission is to make API security effortless for developers and effective for enterprises,” said Tzvika Shneider, Co-Founder & CEO of Pynt.“Joining the Microsoft Pegasus Program is a major accelerant. It enables us to bring API security testing to organizations worldwide with the credibility, reach, and technical strength of Microsoft behind us.”

A strategic boost for enterprise expansion

Through the Pegasus Program, Pynt will benefit from:

- Enterprise co-selling and customer introductions via Microsoft's global field teams

- Deep technical enablement across Azure and GitHub to strengthen Pynt's integrations and scale

- Market expansion support into key regions, including North America, EMEA, and APAC

- Enhanced enterprise trust and validation, positioning Pynt as an API security partner aligned with Microsoft's standards

Why now matters

With APIs driving cloud-native architectures, microservices, AI systems, and third-party integrations, organizations are facing increasing exposure from undocumented endpoints, logic vulnerabilities, and LLM-API interactions. Enterprises are actively shifting from point-in-time testing to continuous, automated API security, a trend Pynt is uniquely positioned to lead.

Participation in the Pegasus Program arrives at a moment where API security is no longer optional, but fundamental to enterprise resilience.

About Pynt

Pynt solves the API security problem in one single solution, covering everything from discovery to testing to fixes. With Pynt, you'll never have to worry about API issues again.

Pynt works like your personal hacker. We leverage AI to automatically discover every API, fine-tune security tests, and suggest actionable fixes. Most importantly, Pynt's unique approach ensures we uncover what truly matters. Wherever your APIs live, Pynt connects to any traffic source with zero configuration, then runs attacker-style tests to expose the hardest business-logic flaws across APIs, LLMs, MCPs, and beyond.

Learn more at