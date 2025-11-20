403
South Korea Calls on North to Accept Military Talks Proposal
(MENAFN) South Korea’s ruling party on Thursday called on North Korea to respond to its offer for military discussions, local media reported.
Kim Byung-kee, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), urged Pyongyang to act swiftly, according to media.
"As South Korea's first official proposal for talks with the North since President Lee Jae Myung took office, it will mark an important opportunity to resume inter-Korean dialogue," Kim said during a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly.
The statement follows Seoul’s proposal on Monday to hold military talks with North Korea, aimed at clarifying the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) and preventing potential clashes along the tense inter-Korean border.
Addressing North Korea’s recent criticism of the US-South Korea summit, Kim remarked that if Pyongyang has "something to say, it can fully do so when inter-Korean talks are held."
Acceptance of the proposal would initiate the first inter-Korean military dialogue since 2018, when general-level military talks were last conducted.
Since 2000, the two Koreas have held two ministerial-level meetings and approximately 40 working-level military discussions.
