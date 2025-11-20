In Russia, Drones Attack Ryazan Oil Refinery And Energy Facilities In The Kursk Region.

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

According to the local governor, after the UAV attack was repelled,“debris fell and caused a fire on the territory of one enterprise” in the Ryazan region.

Residents claim that the Ryazan Oil Refinery has been attacked again and are posting videos from the scene.

According to ASTRA's analysis, the footage was shot in the area of Bystretska Street, and the Ryazan Oil Refinery was attacked. The distance from the filming location to the plant is about 7 kilometers, the post says.

According to ASTRA estimates, this is at least the eighth attack on the Ryazan Oli Refinery since the beginning of 2025.

It is part of PJSC Rosneft Oil Company and is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, with a capacity of about 17 million tons of oil per year. The Ryazan refinery produces all grades of automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, fuel oil, liquefied gases, bitumen, and petrochemical feedstock.

In addition, according to ASTRA, 16,000 people were left without electricity after a drone attack on substations in the Kursk region.

The governor of the region confirmed that subscribers in the Glushkovsky, Rylsky, and Korenovsky districts of Kursk were left without electricity.

At the same time, the head of the region did not specify how many and which power supply facilities were attacked and how long it would take to conduct an“engineering and sapper survey of the territories.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Rosneft's Ryazan Oil Refinery suspended oil processing after a Ukrainian drone attac on November 15.