Renewable Power: Stmicroelectronics And TSE Sign 15-Year PPA To Power French Sites With Solar Energy

15-year contract for TSE to supply approximately 780 GWh of renewable electricity from three solar parks (43 MW total) to STMicroelectronics' sites in France starting in 2027.

Paris, France; Geneva, Switzerland -- 20 November 2025 -- TSE, a leading player in solar energy and agrivoltaics in France, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, have signed a physical Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to supply renewable electricity from solar parks to STMicroelectronics' sites in France.

TSE will supply STMicroelectronics with renewable power generated by three solar parks in France, operated by TSE, totaling approximately 43 MW. This 15-year contract, starting in 2027, represents an overall volume of around 780 GWh.

“This is our second PPA in France, marking another important step towards ST's goal of becoming carbon neutral in its operations (Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and partially Scope 3) by 2027, including the sourcing of 100% renewable electricity by 2027,” said Chouaib Rokbi, Executive Vice-President DTIT and Global Procurement Organization, STMicroelectronics.“PPAs play a major role in our transition, and we have already signed several to support ST's operations in France, Italy, Malaysia and Morocco. Starting in 2027, this PPA with TSE will increase the contribution of renewable energy for ST's operations in France, which includes R&D, design, sales and marketing, and large-volume chip manufacturing.”

"France's energy resilience is built on action and ambition. This partnership with STMicroelectronics demonstrates our collective ability to align industrial sovereignty with the energy transition. To remain a strong and competitive nation, France must secure sovereign, abundant, decarbonized, and cost-effective energy,” said Mathieu Debonnet, President and Co-founder, TSE.“Following agreements with BioMérieux, Les Mousquetaires, Agrial, and Albea, this contract with STMicroelectronics further demonstrates confidence in our model-both in delivering decarbonized energy and supporting companies' ESG commitments. Our teams have the tools and expertise to streamline every step of the process, ensuring seamless execution.”

At ST, we are 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027.



Further information can be found at .

Founded in 2016, TSE is an independent French solar developer and producer, fully integrated across the value chain-from design to operations and the valorisation of generated electricity. TSE's operating portfolio supplies the equivalent electricity consumption of approximately 241,000 people. In 2021, TSE inaugurated France's second largest photovoltaic plant in Marville (Meuse). A reference player in agrivoltaics, TSE has developed and operates a world first agricultural solar canopy that integrates irrigation and is deployed across multiple sites in France. In 2023, the company raised €160 million in equity to accelerate growth and industrialisation-one of the year's ten largest French Tech fundraisings-and a further €230 million in 2024. TSE is a founding member of the Holosolis consortium, which is building a photovoltaic gigafactory in Sarreguemines (Moselle) to supply French made solar panels. TSE has developed and strengthened partnerships with leading agricultural cooperatives, including Dijon Céréales, Noriap and Eureden, to deliver agrivoltaic projects that benefit agricultural regions. The company is also a co acquirer of Fonderies du Poitou to develop a green energy hub. Part of the French Tech 120, and with 15 offices across France and a 5 GW development pipeline, TSE is emerging as a new French champion in renewable energy, supporting local communities.

