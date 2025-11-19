Proud Moment For Me: Achraf Hakimi On Winning African Footballer Of The Year Award

MENAFN - IANS) Rabat, Nov 20 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi was crowned African Footballer of the Year at the 2025 CAF Awards in Rabat on Wednesday, becoming the first defender in 52 years to earn the honour as he finished ahead of Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen in the final vote.

The Moroccan full-back received the accolade after an outstanding 2025 season with PSG, during which he lifted the Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and UEFA Super Cup.

Hakimi is the first Moroccan player to take the award since Mustapha Hadji in 1998 and the first defender to do so since Zaire's Bwanga Tshimen in 1973.

"It is really a proud moment for me to win this prestigious award. This trophy is not just for me, but all the strong men and women who have dreams of being a footballer in African," Hakimi said.

"And for those that always believed in me since I was a child, that I would be a professional footballer one day. I would like to thank them all."

Morocco also dominated several other categories, with Saudi-based striker Ghizlane Chebbak named Women's Footballer of the Year and Al-Hilal keeper Yassine Bounou taking the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie secured the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year prize for a third consecutive time, following her recent transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women's Super League.

Cape Verde's Bubista was honoured as Coach of the Year after guiding the small island nation to its first-ever World Cup appearance, set to take place next year in the United States, Mexico and Canada.