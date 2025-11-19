Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar And Kyrgyzstan Holds Round Of Political Consultations

Qatar And Kyrgyzstan Holds Round Of Political Consultations


2025-11-19 11:12:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The third round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Kyrgyz Republic was held on Wednesday in Bishkek.
The Qatari side was headed by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Kyrgyz side was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Temirbek Erkinov
During the round of consultations, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them.
The session was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kyrgyz Republic Ali bin Jaber Al Marri and HE Director of Asian Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Al Johara bint Yousef Al Obaidan Fakhro, and the accompanying delegation Kyrgyz Republic

MENAFN19112025000067011011ID1110370821



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search