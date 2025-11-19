403
Qatar And Kyrgyzstan Holds Round Of Political Consultations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The third round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Kyrgyz Republic was held on Wednesday in Bishkek.
The Qatari side was headed by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Kyrgyz side was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Temirbek Erkinov
During the round of consultations, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them.
The session was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kyrgyz Republic Ali bin Jaber Al Marri and HE Director of Asian Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Al Johara bint Yousef Al Obaidan Fakhro, and the accompanying delegation Kyrgyz Republic
