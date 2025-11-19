Questrade Signals The Dawn Of Investing Has Arrived With Reveal Of New Products And Capabilities Coming To Its Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At customer event, online brokerage unveiled new Questrade Pro trading platform and other forthcoming products including custom indexing and portfolio rebalancing, cash secured puts, Quest Metals, private markets access, and more.

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( ) -- Canada's #1 rated* online brokerage -- today marked a new dawn for Canadian traders and investors as it revealed a suite of product additions and capabilities coming to its platforms. Announced as part of a live-streamed event entitled The Dawn of Investing, the immersive presentation outlined Questrade's product roadmap with a detailed unveiling of a long list of new offerings that included its new Questrade Pro advanced trading platform, custom indexing and portfolio rebalancing, cash secured puts, Quest Metals, private markets access, and more.

“With today's event, Questrade is signalling its intent to bring new products and capabilities to Canadian investors and traders at a pace that matches the movement of modern markets,” said Edward Kholodenko, Founder and CEO, Questrade Financial Group.“This is a new era in our organization's evolution to not only put additional capabilities, information, and tools at our customers' fingertips faster, but to dramatically expand the reach of our mission to help Canadians become much more financially successful and secure.”









Below is a short round-up of the products revealed during The Dawn of Investing event:

Questrade Pro

Questrade Pro is our new, best-in-class trading platform that will redefine trading for Canadians. It is browser-based, but still packs all the power you want, expect, and need. Built from the ground up to make traders 10x more efficient, Questrade Pro provides an exceptional trading experience with modern charting (think one-second candles and more), advanced visualization, new options capabilities, AI-driven analysis tools, and much more! Access to the Questrade Pro beta will begin rolling out to waitlist registrants in the next two weeks.





Cash-Secured Puts (CSPs)

Questrade is the first in Canada to offer the ability to trade cash-secured puts (CSPs) not just in cash or margin accounts, but also in eligible registered accounts (excluding RESPs). This allows more investors to use the strategy of earning extra cash on a stock they intend to buy anyway in tax-advantaged accounts. CSPs are live now.

Custom Indexing

Coming early 2026, this powerful tool gives investors the ability and control to build their own personalized ETF-like portfolio based on their favourite index or ETF. Want to track top energy companies instead of big tech, or mimic an existing S&P 500 ETF to avoid ETF management fees? This lets investors directly own what they want. This feature will be fully integrated with existing tools like new recurring buy and dividend reinvestment (DRIP) capabilities.

Portfolio Rebalancing Tool

Beginning in 2026, this in-platform tool will work seamlessly with custom indexing, DRIP, and new recurring buy capabilities. Investors can set their desired portfolio breakdown (e.g., 60% stocks, 40% bonds) and, with a single order, automatically rebalance their portfolio to match those targets.

Quest Metals

Quest Metals is the most cost-effective real gold buying experience in Canada. Customers will be able to buy gold at a specific, physical quantity and have it stored safely, securely, and in their name at the Royal Canadian Mint - not a gold ETF. It features 24/7 on-demand access and competitive low fees. Purchases can also be made for as little as $5. Quest Metals will be live in December.





Private Markets Access

Coming in 2026, this will provide access to brand-name private equity, private credit, and pre-IPO opportunities to all Questrade customers. The addition will unlock an asset class long been kept behind the gates of legacy financial institutions and fully integrate it into the investing experience (instead of sequestered off to provide a more holistic view of growth).

For a full recap of what was announced, a recording of The Dawn of Investing is available here: The Dawn of Investing, Presented by Questrade | 2025 Product Showcase.

"We are moving decisively, not just to compete, but to set a new, accelerated pace for the entire financial services industry in Canada, said Rob Galaski, President, Questrade Financial Group.“Questrade is here to lead and innovate in a much more visible and tangible way than ever before.”

