Town Writers Announces A Strategic Partnership With Attaby Construction A Subsidiary Of Attaby Holding, With Construction Investments Worth EGP 5.1B Over Next 2 Years

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Town Writers, a leading real estate developer, has announced the signing of a new strategic partnership agreement with Attaby for Construction and Industry, one of the subsidiaries of Attaby Holding. The company specializes in construction, infrastructure, general contracting, industry, and trade. Through this partnership, Town Writers will inject construction investments worth EGP 5.1 billion over the next two years, a move that will enhance the company's execution capabilities and reinforce its commitment to delivering projects of superior quality within the planned timelines.

This partnership reflects Town Writers' strong financial position and long-term vision to accelerate the pace of construction activities and transform its design concepts into fully integrated projects with genuine investment value, further strengthening the confidence of clients and partners in the Egyptian real estate market.

The Notion residential project in New Cairo tops the list of developments for which Attaby for Construction and Industry will undertake the construction works. As one of Town Writers' most significant new projects, Notion reflects the company's vision of offering a distinctive urban product that combines contemporary design, high-quality execution, and integrated services.

Omar El-Seadawy, Founder and Chairman of Town Writers, said:“This partnership marks the establishment of a strong engineering alliance built on trust and expertise. What we are undertaking today is an important step toward achieving a qualitative leap in execution and commitment, delivering projects that live up to Town Writers' name and the expectations of our clients who have trusted us as partners on their journey to success.”







El-Seadawy added:“For us, 2025 marks a year of accelerated construction and achievement. We are working on developing supervision and execution tools to create a real, tangible impact on-site, ultimately delivering projects that offer both value and a fully integrated urban experience.”

From his side, Engineer Ahmed Attaby, Chairman of Attaby for Construction and Industry, said:“This partnership comes as part of efforts to strengthen real estate investments and expand our presence in the market for premium projects. One of the main objectives of this alliance is to provide innovative real estate solutions that meet clients' needs, exceed their expectations. The developers will oversee the execution of a range of real estate projects, including residential, commercial, administrative, service, and infrastructure developments. These developments will also feature modern and advanced architectural designs.”













This partnership contributes to enhancing the execution standards of Town Writers' real estate projects by leveraging Attaby's extensive experience in the Gulf and Africa, as well as the company's outstanding track record with annual projects exceeding EGP 20 billion across various construction, infrastructure, and national development sectors. With a highly experienced team and a large workforce of skilled engineers and technicians, Attaby is well-equipped to deliver projects with efficiency and superior quality.

This partnership marks the beginning of a new phase for Town Writers, relying on advanced execution technologies and precise monitoring systems to ensure accelerated progress and higher quality at every stage of construction. It continues the company's approach of delivering urban solutions that keep pace with the future of real estate development in Egypt.







Town Writers concluded its statement by reaffirming its ongoing commitment to clients, aiming to deliver projects that are a source of pride, comfort, and trust for all who invest in or reside within them.

Town Writers is one of the leading real estate developers in the New Administrative Capital and New Cairo, with a vision focused on innovation, execution quality, and delivering real estate products that meet the evolving needs of the market. The company was among the first developers to invest in the New Administrative Capital through distinctive commercial and administrative projects such as Downtown Mall I, Downtown Mall II, Central Point, Strip Mall, and 88HUB, alongside New Cairo developments including Notion and Revolve.

Town Writers places the client at the heart of its development process, supported by strong financial capacity and carefully planned execution strategies. This ensures clear adherence to delivery timelines while providing modern urban solutions that align with the future of real estate development in Egypt.