Advances In Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (AIBD) 2025 To Deliver The Latest Science, Clinical Strategies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Clinicians treating patients with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis will gain new tools, research insights, and practical strategies to improve outcomes at Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (AIBD) 2025, taking place December 8–10 at the Walt Disney Dolphin Resort in Orlando. Produced by HMP Global, AIBD is the leading educational meeting for inflammatory bowel disease professionals worldwide, combining evidence-based updates with real-world application and multidisciplinary collaboration.

What is Advances in IBD (AIBD)?

Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (AIBD) is the foremost annual forum for gastroenterologists, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists, advanced practice providers, and researchers committed to advancing patient care in IBD. The 2025 program emphasizes translating cutting-edge science into actionable clinical strategies that directly impact treatment decisions and patient outcomes.

Key Benefits and Program Highlights

AIBD 2025 will deliver a comprehensive, evidence-based curriculum designed to help healthcare professionals elevate standards of care for patients living with IBD.

.Leading science and clinical updates - Explore emerging biologics, small molecules, and precision medicine approaches shaping the next era of IBD treatment.

.Multidisciplinary learning - Gain integrated perspectives from medical, surgical, pediatric, and nutritional specialties.

.Interactive, case-based sessions - Participate in practical discussions that connect research findings to real-world scenarios.

.Pre-conference workshops - On December 7, focused, hands-on learning opportunities include:

oBuilding an IBD Center Workshop

oIBD Treatment 101

oFellows Workshop

oWomen in IBD Leadership Workshop

.Global networking - Engage with more than 2,500 IBD professionals from around the world.

.Renowned faculty and thought leadership - Learn from 75+ experts advancing the field of IBD care.

.CME/CE credits - Earn up to 23.5 credits to support licensure and professional development.

.Research exchange - Review 100 scientific presentations and 150 poster abstracts showcasing new data from around the world.

Voices from the Co-Chairs

“AIBD 2025 brings together the brightest minds in gastroenterology to share science that can be applied immediately in practice,” said Miguel D. Regueiro, MD, FACG, Co-Chair.“Our sessions are designed to bridge research and patient care, helping clinicians deliver more precise, effective therapies for individuals living with IBD.”

“This meeting is where collaboration drives progress,” said Corey Siegel, MD, MS, and Co-Chair.“Attendees leave AIBD 2025 with new strategies, connections, and confidence to make a measurable difference in their patients' lives.”

Event Details

.Dates: December 8–10 (Main Conference); Pre-conference workshops December 7

.Venue: Walt Disney Dolphin Resort, Orlando

.By the Numbers: 2,500+ participants | 100 presentations | 150 poster abstracts | 75+ faculty | 23.5 CME/CE credits

.Event Website

.Registration

