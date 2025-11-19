BIC Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

Clichy, France – November 19 th , 2025 – BIC announces the appointment of Grégory Lambertie as Chief Financial & Digital Officer, effective January 5th, 2026. In this role, Grégory will lead the global finance, M&A and IT functions. He will report to CEO Rob Versloot and join BIC's Executive Committee. He will be based in Clichy.

Grégory Lambertie brings over two decades of financial leadership experience. His solid background in strategic growth, finance transformation and capital markets will support BIC's next chapter of sustainable growth.

Rob Versloot and BIC's Executive Committee wish to thank Chris Dayton, Vice-President, Financial Planning & Analysis, for assuming the position of interim CFO during this transition period.

Rob Versloot, CEO, said :

“We are delighted to welcome Grégory to BIC. His broad expertise in financial and digital transformation makes him a valuable addition to our Executive Committee. Grégory's strategic mindset and deep focus on efficiency will be key assets as we strengthen our global organization and prepare BIC for its future growth. I am looking forward to collaborating with him starting January.”

Grégory Lambertie, BIC's incoming CFO, said :

“I am honored to join BIC, a company renowned for its enduring values and iconic brand that kept reinventing itself over the last eight decades. I look forward to driving financial and operational excellence as well as digital transformation, alongside Rob and the Executive Committee. We will build on BIC's strong legacy to develop the financial agility of our organization, and ensure the Group is well positioned to address the opportunities ahead.”

Biography of Grégory Lambertie

Grégory has held several executive positions in the payment industry since 2015, including Head of Strategy, M&A and Public Affairs, and most recently as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee at Worldline.

Grégory started his career with Ernst & Young's audit team in Paris, before joining the Consumer department of Lehman Brothers in London in 2001. He joined Trilantic Europe in 2007, as Principal in charge of deals in the Consumer and Industrial sectors. From 2011 to 2015, he was a Senior Banker at Ondra Partners, the London-based independent investment bank.

Grégory is a graduate of HEC Paris and Sciences Po Paris.

***

Contacts