403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MOA Foodtech Unveil The MOA Boxtm - A Turnkey Fermentation Service Turning Starch By-Products Into High-Value Ingredients
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MOA Foodtech has announced the launch of The MOA BoxTM, a new turnkey service enabling manufacturers to transform starch-rich by-products into high-value, regulation-ready ingredients at industrial scale.
Scaling functional next-generation ingredients has remained one of the toughest challenges in modern food production. High development costs, long R&D timelines, and complex regulatory barriers have slowed progress-keeping sustainable innovation out of reach for most producers. Yet amid these challenges, many producers have been overlooking a powerful resource already within their reach-starch-rich by-products that have long been treated as low-value inputs rather than a foundation for innovation
The MOA BoxTM makes this transformation possible, using biotechnology and AI-driven fermentation to convert starch-rich by-products into market-ready, high-value ingredients. It offers producers a fast, predictable, and commercially scalable route to innovation that lowers costs and accelerates time-to-market.
Delivered as a turnkey solution, the MOA BoxTM integrates every stage from substrate screening to regulatory validation and commercial rollout. In just six months, partners can move from by-product analysis to a validated, market-ready ingredient, with full technical and economic roadmaps provided. MOA's team supports the entire process-from AI-driven bioprocess design to scale-up, technology transfer, and go-to-market strategy-ensuring predictable results, smooth integration, and rapid commercial deployment without the need for in-house R&D or infrastructure investment
“This launch changes the economics of ingredient innovation,” said Bosco Emparanza, CEO of MOA Foodtech.“With The MOA BoxTM, we're not asking producers to reinvent the wheel. We're giving them a proven, ready-to-deploy system that turns what was once a cost centre into a new source of revenue and product differentiation. This step forward in ingredient technology doesn't just reshape the economics of production - it upcycles by-product, lowers resource demand, and redefines the ecological impact of how our food is made.”
The MOA BoxTM is the result of eight years of research and thousands of simulations conducted through AlbatrosTM, MOA's proprietary Directed FermentationTM platform. Designed as an out-of-the-box solution, the MOA BoxTM allows manufacturers to integrate biotechnology seamlessly into their existing infrastructure-enabling the conversion of starch-rich by-products into high-value, regulation-ready ingredients with minimal setup. Each MOA BoxTM is built on proven fermentation intelligence, delivering optimal yield, quality, and efficiency from day one.
By integrating The MOA BoxTM, manufacturers gain access to MOA's complete fermentation and bioprocessing workflow, expert technical support, and formulation guidance, allowing them to scale high-value ingredient production with minimal risk or disruption.
While sustainability remains an outcome of the process, the immediate value lies in profitability and practicality. The MOA BoxTM enables producers to generate up to 17.5x more value from starch side streams, opening new opportunities in bakery, plant-based foods, snacks, meat, and pet nutrition.
Key Advantages of The MOA BoxTM:
- Converts starch by-products into high-value, regulation-ready ingredients
- Reduces R&D time, cost, and complexity through AI-Directed FermentationTM
- Generates up to 17.5x more value from existing by-products
- Enables scalable ingredient production with proven industrial reliability
- Catapults partners toward industry-leadership status across a variety of industries, adopting market-leading technologies and effectively driving nutrition, functionality, and health
“The MOA BoxTM is a practical response to an industry bottleneck,” added Emparanza.“It empowers manufacturers to innovate confidently, scale quickly, and create ingredients that consumers will actually adopt.”
Backed by the European Innovation Council, MOA Foodtech is pioneering AI-Directed FermentationTM to help food manufacturers turn their by-products into new revenue streams and future-ready ingredient portfolios.
About MOA Foodtech
MOA Foodtech combines biotechnology and artificial intelligence to transform food and agri-industrial by-products into next-generation, high-quality ingredients. Backed by the European Innovation Council, MOA is pioneering the use of AI-Directed FermentationTM to scale circular ingredient production for the global food industry.
Learn more at
Scaling functional next-generation ingredients has remained one of the toughest challenges in modern food production. High development costs, long R&D timelines, and complex regulatory barriers have slowed progress-keeping sustainable innovation out of reach for most producers. Yet amid these challenges, many producers have been overlooking a powerful resource already within their reach-starch-rich by-products that have long been treated as low-value inputs rather than a foundation for innovation
The MOA BoxTM makes this transformation possible, using biotechnology and AI-driven fermentation to convert starch-rich by-products into market-ready, high-value ingredients. It offers producers a fast, predictable, and commercially scalable route to innovation that lowers costs and accelerates time-to-market.
Delivered as a turnkey solution, the MOA BoxTM integrates every stage from substrate screening to regulatory validation and commercial rollout. In just six months, partners can move from by-product analysis to a validated, market-ready ingredient, with full technical and economic roadmaps provided. MOA's team supports the entire process-from AI-driven bioprocess design to scale-up, technology transfer, and go-to-market strategy-ensuring predictable results, smooth integration, and rapid commercial deployment without the need for in-house R&D or infrastructure investment
“This launch changes the economics of ingredient innovation,” said Bosco Emparanza, CEO of MOA Foodtech.“With The MOA BoxTM, we're not asking producers to reinvent the wheel. We're giving them a proven, ready-to-deploy system that turns what was once a cost centre into a new source of revenue and product differentiation. This step forward in ingredient technology doesn't just reshape the economics of production - it upcycles by-product, lowers resource demand, and redefines the ecological impact of how our food is made.”
The MOA BoxTM is the result of eight years of research and thousands of simulations conducted through AlbatrosTM, MOA's proprietary Directed FermentationTM platform. Designed as an out-of-the-box solution, the MOA BoxTM allows manufacturers to integrate biotechnology seamlessly into their existing infrastructure-enabling the conversion of starch-rich by-products into high-value, regulation-ready ingredients with minimal setup. Each MOA BoxTM is built on proven fermentation intelligence, delivering optimal yield, quality, and efficiency from day one.
By integrating The MOA BoxTM, manufacturers gain access to MOA's complete fermentation and bioprocessing workflow, expert technical support, and formulation guidance, allowing them to scale high-value ingredient production with minimal risk or disruption.
While sustainability remains an outcome of the process, the immediate value lies in profitability and practicality. The MOA BoxTM enables producers to generate up to 17.5x more value from starch side streams, opening new opportunities in bakery, plant-based foods, snacks, meat, and pet nutrition.
Key Advantages of The MOA BoxTM:
- Converts starch by-products into high-value, regulation-ready ingredients
- Reduces R&D time, cost, and complexity through AI-Directed FermentationTM
- Generates up to 17.5x more value from existing by-products
- Enables scalable ingredient production with proven industrial reliability
- Catapults partners toward industry-leadership status across a variety of industries, adopting market-leading technologies and effectively driving nutrition, functionality, and health
“The MOA BoxTM is a practical response to an industry bottleneck,” added Emparanza.“It empowers manufacturers to innovate confidently, scale quickly, and create ingredients that consumers will actually adopt.”
Backed by the European Innovation Council, MOA Foodtech is pioneering AI-Directed FermentationTM to help food manufacturers turn their by-products into new revenue streams and future-ready ingredient portfolios.
About MOA Foodtech
MOA Foodtech combines biotechnology and artificial intelligence to transform food and agri-industrial by-products into next-generation, high-quality ingredients. Backed by the European Innovation Council, MOA is pioneering the use of AI-Directed FermentationTM to scale circular ingredient production for the global food industry.
Learn more at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment